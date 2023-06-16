“Nice. Bravo.”
Those were the words bellowed out by Tin Salatovic, team manager for Croatia's GNK Dinamo Zagreb Academy.
Salatovic was at Burton Middle School on Thursday evening, conducting a soccer clinic hosted by the South Valley Chivas at Burton Middle School. Salatovic and GNK Dinamo Zagreb Academy are currently in California conducting soccer camps across the state and their visit to Porterville was put together on short notice, just three days notice.
GNK Dinamo Zagreb's visit to California and the visit to Porterville was coordinated by Fresno's California Youth Sports Management. Despite the short notice there were 45 boys and girls ages 6 to 17 to take advantage of the clinic.
“It's really a very good number for a short notice,” said California Youth Sports Management executive director Carlos Velasco.
And while GNK Dinamo Zagreb is in California to teach players about the game, they are also in the state to identify players good enough to train with the club for two weeks in October.
When asked if he spotted any players who could possibly train with his club in Croatia in his short time being at Burton on Thursday, Salatovic said “yes, yes, yes, yes. A few of them are on our raider regarding the training at Croatia. Kids are very talented.”
And the chance to train with GNK Dinamo Zagreb would be prestigious, indeed. Of the top 31 professional leagues in Europe, 67 of the players in those leagues have trained with GNK Dinamo Zagreb. That's second only to the 71 players from Ajax in the Netherlands.
So when talking about the chance to train with his club, Salatovic said, “it's a great opportunity to be in a top level European club.”
“Basically we did jump at that opportunity to get that quality of training that doesn't come here that often,” said South Valley Chivas president Esmaldo Hernandez.
Hernandez said while training in the U.S. is improving, his club still couldn't pass up the chance for the training offered on Thursday.
“The academy did jump at it,” Hernandez said. “We are trying to give thise kids an opportunity to be seen by professional scouts and to learn about a little bit different soccer.”
And Velasco added the clinic was being held for the players to “hopefully given them a chance to go abroad” when talking about earning a spot to train with GNK Dinamo Zagreb.
South Valley Chivas coaching staff were also at the clinic on Thursday and had the chance to meet with GNK Dinamo Zagreb staff afterward to learn from their expertise.
Velasco said California Youth Sports Management is also working on providing similar training in the state from Banfica on Lisbon, Portugal, which would include a trip to Porterville planned for some time in mid-July.
When asked if he was pleased with how Thursday's clinic was going, Salatovic said, “Of course. Perfect.” He added about those hosting the clinic, “Amazing people. Everything is perfect.”
As far as the younger players, Salatovic said, “We are just making sure they're having fun in the session.”
But Salatovic said the younger players were being taught fundamentals as well. “Fun and technique,” he said. “Basic technique stuff is most important.”
With players 12 and older, Salatovic said the training is more technical when it comes to areas such as passing, finishing and combinations. “It's more complex,” he said.
Salatovic also said he plans to come back to Porterville. “In the future,” Salatovic said he thinks “we would be able to do a lot of camps in this area. We see the potential here.”