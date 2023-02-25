Porterville Military Academy — the Academy of Aviation and Leadership — a Porterville Unified School District Pathway program offering classes and highlights other schools can only dream of has added a new first. The addition of Sgt. 1st Class Hector Delgadillo as the school’s Marketing and Recruitment NCO, non-commissioned officer, who will help brand the name of the school.
PMA already offers students, from 7th grade to high school, a unique opportunity to excel in school while learning skills only taught at a few places across the nation, including flight simulators, unmanned aircraft drones, drill competitions and marksmanship, basic survival training, obstacle courses, leadership philosophy, first aid certifications and more — such as the current goal of starting a flying club on campus for students who would like to pursue or learn more about careers in aviation.
“We are just really excited to have him — somebody of his caliber that has his skill sets,” said PMA Principal Doug Ihmels. “That’s really exciting for us.”
Delgadillo brings a great background to the table.
He served 20 years in the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Iraq from 2005 to 2006, airborne division.
In edition, Delgadillo has also been decorated with one of the military’s second-highest awards — the California Military Cross — for actions resulting in saving a life. Delgadillo and two staff sergeants, while members of California National Guard’s Task Force in the Shasta Trinity National Forest, were on their way to the 115thRegional Support Group Headquarters in Roseville when they made a brief stop at a rest area in the town of Maxwell.
“We were getting ready to leave when we saw an elderly lady frantically trying to open the door of a truck, desperately trying to reach the brake pedal to stop it from moving,” Delgadillo said as he explained it was towing a camper and rolling backwards.
He said they knew something was wrong. When he saw the look on the woman’s face, he turned off his truck and ran to see what was happening. That is when he saw a 72 year old man sitting in the driver’s seat with his head slumped back.
“His face was purple, eyes open, but he did not respond to verbal commands or physical touch.”
And after securing the vehicle from rolling, and moving the man out of the vehicle and onto a grassy area, CPR commenced, saving the man’s life.
The California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service also publicly acknowledged Delgadillo’s and the other two soldiers’ actions.
Delgadillo was also part of the team sent to Capitol Hill in Washington DC. for 45 days to secure the area following the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. State Capitol.
Before the COVID Pandemic, Delgadillo was also assigned to food banks, where he would help direct traffic as close to a thousand boxes of food were distributed to Merced County residents. He was also assigned to medical centers, and has worked in the past with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America for children needing mentoring.
In addition to his marketing position, Delgadillo will also be supervising drills, D&C and manners, and providing mentoring and guidance.
Most recently he worked as the Tulare County Office of Education Migrant Program Recruiter. He now plans on helping recruit students and peak their interest in attending the unique schooling for great opportunities at PMA.
“We are the first school of our type to have this position of an NCO, based on what we identified as a need contingency, to be out in the community and letting them know what is going on here,” Ihmels said. “Making sure kids know the opportunities they can get if they come to PMA.”
Delgadillo will be marketing year round, Ihmels said, explaining how the school is different and of the ways the programs can make it better. He will also work through social media to expose and promote what the school is offering students.
“He will continue to network through the community to provide more opportunities for our kids and further explain what we are doing,” Ihmels said. “We’ve got some really cool stuff here. Sometimes we get caught in the whirlwind and we forget to let the community know what is happening and what we are doing.”