Move over Sonoma, Napa and the Central Coast. Those regions have nothing on Lindsay's Olivaia's OLA Olive Oil.
The regions of Sonoma, Napa and the Central Coast have normally dominated the Best of Show awards in olive oil competitions over the years. But it's now Lindsay's Olivaia that's winning the Best of Show honors, winning three Best of Show awards in the state, including at two of the state's most prestigious competitions. In addition Olivaia is being recognized on the national level as well.
On Tuesday it was announced Olivaia was awarded Best of Show at the Big Fresno Fair's 8th annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition. In addition over the past year, Olivaia won Best of Show honors at two of the state's top competitions, the Central Coast Olive Oil Competition and the California State Fair Olive Oil Competition.
At the Fresno Fair event in addition to winning Best of Show, Olivaia won two gold medals and a silver medal. They also won two golds and a silver at the Central Coast event and two golds and silver at the California State Fair event.
On the national level in New York, Olivaia won three gold medals at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. Giulio Zavolta, an owner in the family-run Olivaia, termed the New York event as the nation's top olive oil competition and the world's third most prestigious olive oil competition.
In addition, Olivaia won four gold medals and a silver at the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition.
Zavolta noted Olivaia is a family-run business. “We're everything,” said Zavolta when talking about the family operating every aspect of the business.
He also noted all of Olivaia's products are supplied locally by Lindsay olive trees, some 125 years old.
“We had an incredible year and this was done with centennial Lindsay trees that we rehabilitated and saved from being pulled for other lucrative crops,” Zavolta said.
He added he and his wife, Rachelle Bross “could not be prouder of our 'history in a bottle' and we wanted to share our unprecedented wins with our neighbors and region.
“Our region regularly gets overlooked but the fact of the matter is we should be proud of what is grown, the people, and the little known gems produced with modest means.”
In their first time at the Fresno Fair's San Joaquin Valley event, Olivaia had its first big win when it won Best of Show five years ago with their Block X Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Olivaia won Best of Show again in the EVOO category this year.
“This year we are thrilled to have won the ‘Best Of Show’ with our more delicate EVOO, our Estate Sevillano made from our majestic Sevillano trees,” Zavolta said. “Unlike our first time out however, our EVOOs have consistently shined in several competitions that they were entered including prestigious international competitions such as the Los Angeles International Olive Oil Competition and the New York International Olive Oil Competition.
“As far as we are concerned these awards are validations that we are doing something right. Organic farming, respect for the trees, recognition of the region’s rich history, and most importantly an appreciation of what the region can produce and making the most of it have all contributed to these validations. We feel strongly that these wins are a reflection of what is possible and the gems that already exist in our valley.”
Zavolta added he believes his family is preserving the state's heritage when it comes to olives.
“We also feel very strongly that our original olives are part of our California heritage and we should do all we can to preserve them, after all, they reward us with liquid gold and wonderful table olives while celebrating our history.”
And Zavolta said he's proud to represent this region. “We are beyond thrilled that is indeed our EVOO and our region that was capable of capturing some of the highest awards in the state. And, we are of course very appreciative of all those who helped us reach this special milestone, friends and family, neighbors, and our very talented mobile miller.”
In New York, Olivaia won gold medals for its OLA Block X Super Blend, its OLA Estate Sevillano and OLA Block X Heirloom.
At the Big Fresno Fair San Joaquin Valley competition there were 63 entries from 27 olive oil producers across the state. There were 44 EVOO entries in the event.
In addition Olivaia's Estate Sevillano and Block X Heirloom won gold and its Block X Super won silver at the Fresno Fair event.
Gold medal and Best of Show winners will have the chance to have a booth at the Agriculture Building on one day during a weekend of the 2023 Big Fresno Fair.