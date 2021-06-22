To say Jessica Brackeen has had her share of challenges since becoming the Porterville Chamber of Commerce's chief executive officer would be an understatement.
On her first day on the job as CEO, the Chamber office caught on fire. That came after the chamber was already dealing with the adversity of the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones and the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Brackeen saw the Chamber through it all. But Brackeen is also raising five children, including a baby with cystic fibrosis, and that has made a change necessary.
So after serving as the Chamber's CEO for about a year, Brackeen has had to resign from the post. She said she needs more flexibility when it comes to providing for her 1-year-old son, Carson, who has cystic fibrosis.
“It's just hard on my family,” Brackeen said. “I need to be able to do the kind of job where I can take more time off.”
Brackeen's family is moving to Oklahoma and Brackeen said the move will help her with her situation.
“I think the Chamber has made some huge strides,” said Brackeen, adding the Chamber has been able to stay active in the community through the COVID pandemic. “I think the Chamber is going to continue to move forward.”
And Brackeen was also able to navigate the Chamber's relocation after its office caught on fire as the office is now located at 93 N. Main Street.
One of the most notable programs the Chamber began under Brackeen's leadership was the monthly Drive-In Theater Cars Under the Stars event that's held at the Porterville Sports Complex. The Chamber acquired a Pop Up Air Screen for the drive-in movies.
Tickets are now available for this Saturday's drive-in movie in which Jurassic Park will be shown. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at sunset at about 8:20. Cost is $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com “I think the drive-in will be something in the community for years to come,” Brackeen said.
Among the community events the Chamber sponsored include the recent Flag Day ceremony that was held at Grocery Outlet.
She added the chamber will be able to continue to operate as it has been with membership coordinator Christina Clausen taking care of the chamber's responsibilities. “She will be able to continue the work until they fill the position,” Brackeen said.
But as much of a highlight as the drive-in theater has been, Brackeen said the biggest highlight for her was helping community businesses during the pandemic. Brackeen said the chamber was able to help more than 75 individuals and businesses receive grants, some of them not Chamber members.
“It was just helping the community and our businesses,” Brackeen said. “I think that's definitely the biggest highlight.”
Information on the CEO position and criteria for filling the position has been posted on the Porterville Chamber's Facebook page.