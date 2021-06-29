orterville native Jake Bowker has fulfilled a life-long dream of becoming a principal as he has been named as the new principal at Granite Hills High School.
Bowler is a Monache graduate and has been serving as an assistnat principal at Monache. “I think the big thing in Porterville is how neat it is to have a homegrown sense of where you come from and important to know that people come back because of the values and the upbringing that they have experienced in this community,” Bowker said. “My great-grandfather grew up as a turkey and citrus farmer here.
“My grandmother grew up off Success Drive so I grew up on this side of town. The community partners care about our youth and it’s important for our teachers to come back to this area. It speaks volumes to have teachers come back and continue that cycle of helping others reach their aspirations.”
Bowker graduated from Long Beach State with his bachelor’s before spending eight years as a math, science, and AVID teacher for Avalon High School on Catalina Island. He returned to the Central Valley to serve as learning director and assistant principal for two years at Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia. He has spent the last three years as assistant principal at Monache.
One of the concerns Bowker is aware of is how Granite Hills, like other schools, will handle reopening the site after dealing with COVID-19 since March, 2020.
“Safety is paramount and there will be a lot of concerns over how we handle the guidelines,” Bowker said. “I need to embrace culture-building opportunities for our students and staff. This is a relaunch. What we did two years ago across the district and the nation means we might have to take baby steps to see how we return to that level.
“My big goal is looking at a culture of acceptance and achievement. I need to be visible to listen to staff and students and come back to my team and collaborate on how we respond to those needs.”
During the time Porterville Unified School District students were in the distance learning model, Granite Hills completed construction of the new LJE (Law, Justice, and Ethics) Pathway Justice Center, which will have its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the fall. The LJE Justice Center is just one of the pathways on the Granite Hills campus.
“We have the CODE (Computer Operations and Development Education) Pathway that is continuing to evolve, we have the ACE (Academy of Careers in Education) Pathway that has a great foundation in place, and then we have the LJE Pathway with our new facility.” Bowker said. “The facility, however, is symbolic of the potential we have. It’s still a building without a heartbeat of how we as a collective support and make it student-centered.
“In talking with our Pathway leads and community partners, there are so many great things and I’m excited to see our plans and what we will be offering in ideas. I will get chills and goosebumps to see our students be front and center doing things that will be valuable for them throughout their lives.”
Bowker said he's looking forward to his new role in bringing the staff together and to witness the potential of Granite Hills High students.
“I know greatness is going to come from this school and it won’t be because of me,” Bowker said. “It will be because of our students and our collective effort to put everything together.”