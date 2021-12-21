Three-hundred families received a box of Christmas meal ingredients and a bag of frozen meats.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies delivered food to families in Richgrove, Ducor, Terra Bella, Strathmore, Woodville, Plainview, and Poplar from a project inspired by multiple organizations collaborating on the idea that led to “Bountiful Boxes at Christmas.”
Back in October, Porterville Area Coordinating Council executive director Ryan Land remarked to his board members on the high number of food giveaways taking place throughout the Porterville area. They made the decision to change up their annual December drive-thru that would usually yield upward of 1000 vehicles receiving food to a different list of recipients, and in doing so, would design a more robust and nourishing box that would stretch a little further.
At a PACC meeting, TCSO, Porterville Police Department, and PSW personnel were invited to collaborate on the idea. Lieutenant Bobby Radar said, “my people know the most vulnerable folks in the community, we know them well, see them often, their children too, and we can get the boxes to them.”
To receive the sizable food donation, the organization partnered with Latter-Day-Saint Charities, an arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that offers humanitarian grants to communities with extreme needs.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a total of fifteen pallets of food to the project, including sausage, beefs and pork roasts, salt, sugar, flour, rice and more,” said Mimi Schuler, a JustServe Specialist with the church who works closely with regional specialists and Salt Lake City headquarters where the Church has canneries and food processing plants. The goods are made available as needed to church leaders, community agencies, school feeding programs, food banks and other partners throughout the world.
“The project was posted on JustServe.org, a website that connects volunteers with a variety of opportunities to give back through service,” said Schuler. “Any faith-based, nonprofit, community, and/or government organization can use justserve.org with the intent of helping their fellow man. The best projects focus on preserving human dignity, raised morale and builds partnerships in their communities.”
“This project is a special thing to me because I know that the food will bless those in my community and it makes me feel happy to be able to help people in my community,” said Reyna Zamora Reyes, who volunteered building boxes with her friends.
Friday morning was a joyful scene when the project went full-scale as fleets of law enforcement personnel collected the boxes. There was such a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood with participants high-fiving one another. TCSO had also received a donation of fresh cut Christmas trees to give to people who didn’t have one.
TCSO Chaplin Ken Mabon said, “one of the things that I know from working with the deputies is that they have a big heart for what’s going on in the community, but most of the time they’re restricted because of professional guidelines and training, but they still feel for the community. This is a great opportunity for them to just let their hearts show and they are loving it, they are absolutely loving it!”
PSW staff were elated for the opportunity to pick up and deliver 40 boxes to independent living clients of the PSW. Grace Pereda said, “even though they are challenged with mental disabilities, they manage their lives with a degree of independence, but it is a real challenge, and they will very much appreciate the gift and help the bountiful boxes will provide to them.”
“The church has provided other shipments of food to PACC during the pandemic that were quickly turned back over to local food pantries,” Schuler said. “This level of organization between PACC and the church has greatly enhanced their relationship because they share the same goals of caring for those with extreme needs. Likewise, the Bountiful Box project has proved a similar partnership between our local government agencies and people of faith, as we find common ground to bear society's burdens through shared ideals and values.”
The PACC board spent weeks of thoughtful preparation creating a flyer that would be included in the box. It has phone numbers of the other agencies who provide resources such as mental health care, housing assistance, employment services and more. The overarching purpose for the flyer is to help people become more self-reliant and provide guidance through the process.
TCSO Lieutenant Larry Camacho said, “Families will think it’s a total blessing receiving the bountiful boxes. Most of the time, when law enforcement comes to their homes or into their neighborhoods it's for something negative, but this, delivering of food, and especially during a pandemic is something special.
“I think that’s going to build a bridge between us and them and show them that it’s not just about the bad times, but it’s about the good times too and it’s coming together especially during Christmas. The most special time of the year.”