A book signing will posthumously be held for longtime community and beloved educator Richard Schlagel for the book he completed just before his death.
The book signing for Schlagel's book, Leadership Counts, First and Foremost, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Stafford's Chocolates on Main Street. Schlagel worked several years on the book.
On behalf of the family, Schlagel's daughter, Cindy Camarena stated he “was very satisfied and confident that he had completed a very useful tool for all leaders and managers in many aspects of the business, educational and religious sectors.”
Schlagel passed away in June, 2022 at the age of 95 just a few weeks before he planed on hosting a book signing for his leadership book and for his last short book he had previously published: Life at St. Paul's Orphanage. That book chronicles his childhood memories growing up in the Western Pennsylvania orphanage from 1935-1943.
He had also previously published a book From Poverty...To Prome Time — My Life's Journey. Schlagel also had several other books on the back burner he had yet to complete.
“While we are sad that our dad is gone, we want to honor his legacy,” Camarena stated. Schlagel's books, Leadership Counts, First and Foremost and Life at St. Paul's Orphanage will be avaliable at the book signing.
Schlagel sought contributions from those in business, education and religion for his book. As he promised, each person who completed a survey that enabled him to compile statistics and information for his book will receive a complimentary copy of the book.
“Our dad was a long-time educator and it was his honor to share his leadership skills he had learned in his 36-plus years of education, many of those being in administrative positions,” Schlagel's family stated.
Schlagel served in his local church for many years in a variety of leadership positions. While technically “retired,” Schlagel worked as an educator practically to the end of his life with his latest project creating and helping to operate the All-American Student Classic, which served more than 8,000 children in several counties.
“We are honored that you were able to share your leadership abilities with our dad in order to help him write this book on leadership,” Camarena said about those who contributed to the book. “Our family is very grateful for your contributions.”