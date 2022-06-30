The Tulare County Swift Water Dive Team pulled the body of an 18-year-old Porterville woman from Success Lake.
TCSO reported rescue divers pulled the woman out of the lake Thursday evening. Witnesses told Deputies the woman had been standing in about three to four feet of water when she stepped into a large drop off and drowned.
Deputies are currently notifying next of kin.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux stated he wants to remind everyone local waterways can look deceiving this time of year. And, even though one spot may be shallow, it could be much deeper just a foot or two away, he said. Always wear a life jacket and practice smart water safety, he added.