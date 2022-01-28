A body of a man found in an SUV in Porterville on Thursday morning has been identified and his son has been accused of his murder.
Giovani Abujalil, 32, has been arrested as he's accused of the murder of his father, 75-year-old Julio Abujalil of Bakersfield.
On Thursday morning, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 124 and Road 268 in Porterville for a suspicious man in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and found Abujalil sitting in the vehicle.
Abujalil refused to get out of the car. As Deputies tried to de-escalate the situation, they saw a body in the back seat of the car.
Deputies managed to get the car door open and take Abujalil into custody without incident. Deputies immediately determined possible foul play was involved and secured the scene.
During the course of the investigation, Homicide Detectives determined the victim had sustained obvious signs of trauma. He was identified as Julio Abujalil.
Detectives served a warrant at the Abujalils’ home, where both the victim and suspect live. During the warrant, they found additional evidence at the scene linking Giovani to the crime. Detectives also discovered Giovani had been released from prison seven days prior.
Giovani was determined to be a “two-striker” and released on supervised probation for an elder abuse conviction in 2019. Giovani was arrested for homicide and booked at the Tulare South County Detention Facility where he's being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.