Tulare County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were investigating after a body was found in the back seat after deputies responded to a man acting erratically.
At about 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning, Deputies were called to a home in the 12300 Block of Road 268 in Porterville for a man acting erratically and asking for money for gas.
When Deputies arrived, they found the man sitting in an SUV. Deputies found a body in the back seat.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit were called and took over the investigation.
Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.