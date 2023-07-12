Bobby Lou Denson and Dorla Carroll first appeared in the Porterville Recorder in the summer of 1942 — though their names did not. That was the year “Mom fell off the horse” as her children say after a wild “Hair Raising Ridge:”
“Those two girls, who names are withheld so that their mothers will not know of their escapade, had rented a couple of nags from a location near the Green Mill. In some manner the horse either became frightened, or were 'feeling their oats,' for they started a breakneck speed down Putnam Avenue...” When they were “finally headed off at the bridge over Porter Slough on South Grevilla Avenue, one of the girls was thrown as the horses were brought to a halt. The other girl remained aboard her mount.”
That one on the ground was my mom, know around town as Bobbie Caulk, and the one still sitting on her horse was her best friend now known as Dorla Scott.
Bobbie's and Doria's friendship began 83 years ago in 1940 when the met in fifth grade in Mrs. MacMillon's class at the newly reopened Olive Street School. That same year, Dorla met Gene Scott at a Halloween party at Bobbie's house. It was love at first sight for Gene, the boy Dorla was marry shortly after high school graduation. Bobbie met Dearl Caulk two years later at Bartlett Junior High, the young man she would marry.
During their years at Porterville High School, both Bobbie and Dorla were given a 35 cent allowance for lunch. They'd often leave campus at noon and walk to Walls Drugs where the were tempted by hot fudge sundaes sold for a quarter and banana splits for 35 cents. But the girls were frugal spenders at lunchtime and most often got the nickel bowl of soup so they could save the remaining 30 cents for the weekend.
Weekends and summer months were spent together. Bobbie and Doria would alternate houses for lunch then go to watch movies at the Porter where the price of admission was 11 cents. (Mom remembers having to pay a quarter to see Gone With the Win and the Wizard of Oz). They also spent many happy afternoons roller skating at the Sports Arena on South Main.
On December 7, 1941 as Bobbie and her friends play at Dorla's birthday party, Pearl Harbor was attack and the war was underway. There was an airbase in Porterville for awhile and Bobbie and Dorla would go to the dances at the Greenmill Ballroom on West Putnam where servicemen were often their partners. Every other Thursday night, a big band would come to town, including a newcomer named Glenn Miller and his band.
One day up by the Green Mill Swimming Pool, they rented those horses and made another memory. Mom says they “took off down Putnam and went clear out to Murry Park.” They were stopped where the Barn Theater is located today in that stand of eucalyptus trees off the parking lot.
Bobbie and Dorla's friendship survived that adventure — and continues to thrive. Today, at 94 and 93, resepectively, they sit together every Sunday at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, go to exercise together three times a week and still watch movies together most often at Bobbie's house along with other friends at their weekly potluck. Bobbie and Dorla have shared a life of adventure, friendship and love and still talk on the phone — just as they did as girls — at least three times a week.