The Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band had another successful day at the Fowler Lions Band Review on Saturday.
The band finished as the top band in Tulare County and third out of 15 bands that competed from throughout the Valley. Burton was edged out for the overall title by Weaver Middle School and Clark Intermediate School.
The band brought home six awards, finishing third overall. The band's majorette team also placed first, the drumline took second, the band placed third in marching and banner, fourth in flags and drum mager Aleena Juarez took fifth.
The Burton Bulldog band competed in the Fowler Lions Band Review. The band brought home 6 trophies. The band again finished as the top band in Tulare county, finishing in 3rd place overall, only being inches away from Weaver Middle School and Clark Intermediate.
The Bulldog Band has quickly become the band to beat in Tulare County, director Jack Amaral said. “We really enjoy performing at a high level, and know that other groups are out to catch us,” Amaral said. “The band knows they have to continue improving because of the target they have.”
The band will next compete in its last competition of 2021 in the Pismo Beach Band Review on November 6.