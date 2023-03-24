As an oncology nurse and cancer survivor, Heather Woods, encourages members of the public to donate blood at an upcoming drive on Saturday, April 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 837 E. Morton Avenue, Porterville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I’ve administered many blood transfusions as a nurse … I can't even count how many blood transfusions I’ve administered to my patients, and these have been essential to living,” Woods said. “Blood transfusions are no doubt lifesaving.”
Woods and her family moved to Porterville at the end of 2009 to be closer to family. She later attended Porterville College where she studied nursing and graduated the RN program in 2016. She has worked as an Oncology nurse for almost five years. As an Oncology nurse, she administers chemotherapy treatments to patients as well as blood and platelet transfusions.
Woods said in March 2021 she was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.
“Pancreatic cancer is usually adenocarcinoma and can be really aggressive, ” Woods explained. “It’s the type of cancer Patrick Swayze had. Mine is Neuroendocrine cancer of the pancreas or PNET which can typically be a slower-growing cancer. Steve Jobs had the type of cancer I have. This type of cancer tends to metastasize to the liver, like mine did, which is really where the battle is.”
Woods said when she was diagnosed, she had surgery to remove more than half of her pancreas, her spleen, part of her liver and many lymph nodes. Then later went on to have systemic treatment. When the doctors asked if she was all right with the possibility of having a blood transfusion, “I didn’t hesitate to accept that and to sign the papers,” she said. “It was a comfort to me that the blood was there and waiting for me if I needed it. I’ve watched blood save so many lives, so just knowing it was there for me even though I didn’t need it, was comforting.”
Woods has seen how blood transfusions can help patients in need.
“Many times patients come in weak and short of breath, and their blood counts are so low that they need a blood transfusion to live,” she said. “Some bags have more blood than others, some are darker red, and some are brighter red. We have patients that require regular transfusions, and we’ll joke with them, 'Look at this one I think it came from a big healthy football player, or maybe a gymnast! You’re going to feel so good after getting this blood!' Afterward, they feel so much better. Donating blood really is a gift of life that’s given to someone else and the gift of time with the people they love!”
Woods said it is unclear how long she will live with this cancer.
“I’ve asked that question and the doctors, rightfully so, don’t answer,” Woods said. “It’s up to my Heavenly Father how much time I have. In my experience, with my kind of cancer, people can live for many, many years.”
Woods said while it’s easy for her to discuss the medical aspects of her cancer, she still has hard days when she thinks about leaving her children and her husband.
“I have faith and trust in the Lord and the plan that He has for each of us,” she said. “None of us are getting out of this alive, we're all going to pass from this life at some time. In a way, it’s kind of a blessing because I know that I have a terminal illness and I live each day to the fullest and value every day that I get to be here with my family. I have faith and trust that Heavenly Father always does what’s best for us and when it is my time to go, He will take care of my Family. He knows what my children and husband need and if I’m not there it’s OK because He will still provide for them. He will put other people in place to be His hands and care for them.”
Woods would like to encourage members of the public to donate blood, especially individuals who are O-negative.
“Donating is safe,” she said. “I wish the blood donors could see the people they are giving to and the impact they are making. It really is the gift of life. I don’t know if people know that Type O- negative blood is the universal blood type. Hospitals keep it in stock because it is compatible with any blood type, which means everyone can receive it. Although people who are O-negative can only have O-negative blood. O- blood is always in demand, but all blood types are vitally needed, and blood donors really are superheroes that save numerous lives every day.”
Woods said she finished her last treatment in November and her last scan showed things are stable and she doesn't have any new tumors and some of the tumors are shrinking.
“Sometimes treatments that could save somebody’s life aren't possible without a blood transfusion,” Woods said. “It helps keep them healthy and strong enough to withstand the treatment. I’m grateful that my journey isn't over yet. Just because I haven’t needed a blood transfusion doesn’t mean I won’t need one in the future. I still have a list of treatments to go and I may require blood in the future, I’m very grateful to the people who donate.”
Cindee Allen, an account executive for the South Valley at the Central California Blood Center, said she has had her life saved by being a blood recipient on more than one occasion. She added the best part of her job is saving lives.
“I am grateful for donors who have and continue to donate,” Allen said. “Without them, I probably would not be here today.”
According to Mimi Schuler, a JustServe.org specialist, the blood drive was planned specifically to be on the Saturday before Easter.
“It seems a fitting project to provide an opportunity to give life-saving blood during Easter week and its significance will not be lost on the Christian followers within our community,” Schuler said. “Easter is the Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection, or bringing back to life, of Jesus Christ three days after His crucifixion. Charitable works were the pinnacle of His ministry and teaching.”
Schuler said she loves watching how community members are always willing to help others.
“In these challenging times of fires and floods, I am reminded of just how charitable people are toward their neighbors in need,” she said. “Regardless of the situation; whether it’s a natural disaster or a planned event like this blood drive, I see people are eager to lend a hand, donate what is lacking, and support one another. I’ve seen it again and again.”
According to Schuler, the drive is sponsored by the website JustServe.org. This is a free online platform that matches volunteer interests with opportunities to serve within the community. It's easy to download to a phone and once a person enters their zip code they are ready to begin searching for opportunities to serve.
“To all who volunteer in times of need and when it is not convenient or easy,” Schuler said. “Thank you.”
Visit donateblood.org to register to donate on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 837 E. Morton Ave., Porterville.