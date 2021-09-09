During the Flag Day Ceremony in Porterville Boy Scout Dylan Dees and his mother began a conversation with the Porterville American Legion Post 20 Commander, Michael Smith, with regard to Dylan’s Eagle Scout project.
Dylan explained he wanted to organize a Blood Drive, but needed a location to have the blood drive. Prior to this chance meeting, Smith had been working on bringing a regular blood drive to the Porterville area, as he hadn't seen one being conducted.
In keeping with the American Legion’s long tradition of supporting the Boy Scouts of America, Smith saw the potential of helping Dylan complete his Eagle Scout project and at the same time bring a regular blood drive to Porterville. The plan to help Dylan was set in motion. Second Vice Commander Brian Adams volunteered to be the liaison between Dylan and Post 20.
Dylan worked with the Central California Blood Center to bring the blood drive to Porterville and on August 21, the blood drive was held. . At 10 a.m., the first blood donor was processed. To make this a successful blood drive, 30 units were needed. The blood drive ended and 47 units had been collected, just one shy of the allotted appointment slots.
Due to Dylan’s hard work while completing his Eagle Scout project, Porterville had a successful start to continue a regular blood drive every 8 weeks.
The next scheduled date and time is Monday, October 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. Contact Smith at 559.310.8703 or post20cmdr@gmail.com for more information.