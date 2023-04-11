Sandy Calantone was one of 35 individuals who donated blood at the Central California Blood Center blood drive held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday.
“I’ve been donating since I was probably 20 years old,” said Calantone, a Porterville resident. “I donate to help people and I know it’s something that’s needed.”
The drive was held in honor of Heather Woods, a local oncology nurse, who in March 2021 was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.
Woods said when she was diagnosed, she had surgery to remove more than half of her pancreas, her spleen, part of her liver and many lymph nodes. Then later went on to have systemic treatment. The doctors asked if she was all right with the possibility of having a blood transfusion.
“I didn’t hesitate to accept that and to sign the papers,” Woods said. “It was a comfort to me that the blood was there and waiting for me if I needed it. I’ve watched blood save so many lives, so just knowing it was there for me even though I didn’t need it, was comforting.”
Woods has seen how blood transfusions can help patients in need.
“Many times patients come in weak and short of breath,” she said. “And their blood counts are so low that they need a blood transfusion to live.”
Kathy Christenson, a Porterville resident, said she has donated off and on for about 35 to 40 years.
“It was common in my family to donate,” Christenson said. “My dad always donated, so I feel like it’s giving back to those that may need it at some point, or I may need it at some point.”
Cindee Allen, an account executive for the South Valley at the Central California Blood Center, said she has had her life saved by being a blood recipient on more than one occasion. She added the best part of her job is saving lives.
“You never know who you’re helping or when the blood you’re donating is helping a loved one,” Allen said. “So it’s an incredible experience to work with donors and think that some of these donors might have been the ones who helped me.”
Mimi Schuler, a JustServe.org specialist, said there's no substitute for donating blood.
“Donors supply the only life-saving blood to people who will need it,” Schuler said. “The Central California Blood Center is a fantastic organization to work with. They make donating simple, fast and convenient because they travel to locations throughout the area.”
Schuler said this is the fifth blood drive The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has hosted in the Porterville and Tulare areas in the last three years.
“Donating can take up to 45 minutes of your time,” Schuler said. “And it can make a life-long difference for someone else.”