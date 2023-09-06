After attending World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, Gabby Vargas said she left with a feeling of blessing and spiritual renewal which genuinely reaffirmed her faith and offered her a fresh perspective.
Vargas was one of three young adults from Porterville who attended World Youth Day, the Catholic faith conference for young people from all over the world that takes place every 3 to 4 years in a different world capital.
Lisbon, Portugal was the host capital this year, and 1.5 million young people were there for the festivities. The actual World Youth Day week was from August 1 to August 6, and Pope Francis was there from August 2 to 6.
Edgar Guzman, Campus Ministry Director of St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, who ministers to Fresno State's academic community, went with the Diocesan pilgrimage group of 60 young people from throughout the valley - the Newman Center took a total of 11 college students.
Guzman, Kimberly Amigon, Heriberto (Beto) Vasquez, and Vargas all attended. Guzman, and college students Amigon, Vasquez and Vargas are all originally from Porterville.
This was the first WYD since 2019, because of COVID. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center is a religious University parish, The church and clergy have a presence at Fresno State, Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, and Fresno Pacific.
All three students have graduated or are in the process of graduating from Fresno State.
There was also the "days in the diocese" which was a week spending time getting to know the culture and Catholic culture of Portugal.
Despite the differences in languages and cultures, "there was a palpable sense of unity among everyone there, seeing as we were connected by our shared faith and the presence of the Pope," Vargas said. She said she met so many incredible individuals from countries like Spain, Brazil, Poland, and Australia, and other countries.
One of the exciting activities the young people shared was swapping items from their respective home countries, and Vargas now has a collection of bracelets and various small souvenirs from all over the world.
She recommends WYD to all young Catholics seeking to share and strengthen their faith.
She also said "seeing the Pope was a surreal experience," at the WYD welcome ceremony in Lisbon. The Pope "represents unity, love, and ultimately he is the vicar of Christ, so being in his presence was an indescribable feeling." Vargas said. "God loves us as we are, not how we would like to be or how society wants us to be, as we are. Those words resonated with me the most.”
Those words were spoken by Pope Francis at the welcome ceremony for World Youth Day.
Vargas stayed with her host family, the Longos in Carneca during the days of dioces in Pombal. She said that “allowed me to immerse myself in Portuguese culture, customs, and language. They spoke little to no English so communication was difficult at first, but I began to pick up on the language fairly easily seeing as it's somewhat similar to Spanish.
“It also led to forming meaningful connections and friendships. We explored the city, the family cooked us homemade meals, we danced and laughed all night, so there were many tears the day we had to say goodbye. However, I am still in touch with my host family and hopefully I can travel back to visit them next year."
The Longo family live in a small town called Charneca, just a short 10-15 minute drive from Pombal. “Lucinda Longo, our primary host, warmly welcomed us, me and Espie Garza, into her home and graciously provided us with a comfortable room to stay in,” Vargas said.
“In addition to Lucinda, we were fortunate to have a second host family, consisting of her son, Carlos Longo, his wife, Alda Fernandes Longo and their two sons Afonso and Francisco Longo. They lived nearby and played a significant role in making our experience unforgettable.”
Since Lucinda didn't drive, Carlos and Alda took it upon themselves to be guides around the city, Vargas said. “Additionally, every evening, they opened their doors to us for dinner, and one dish that stood out to me was 'Migas,'” said Vargas about “a delightful traditional Portuguese salad.”
“My two host families had distinct roles during our stay,” Vargas said. “Lucinda ensured our mornings started off right by preparing breakfast and ensuring we were ready for the day's adventures.
“Carlos and Alda, on the other hand, took us on incredible journeys through Pombal. We explored local festivals, visited animal exhibits, sampled delicious cuisine at nearby restaurants, and savored the flavors of street vendors.”
Vargas added, “Alda's thoughtful gesture of gifting us matching pink bracelets and affectionately calling us 'minhas meninas,' my girls touched my heart deeply.
“The Longo family, with their warmth and hospitality, made me feel like I had a second home far away from home. I am immensely grateful for their kindness and the unforgettable memories we created together during our time in Portugal.
Vargas said she had the pleasure of sharing her stay with Garza, a Fresno State alum.
“This shared experience with Espie added an extra layer of camaraderie and companionship to our memorable time with the Longo family in Portugal,” Vargas said.
Vargas graduated Fresno State this past spring with her bachelor's in liberal studies. She's still a student at Fresno State and started her multiple subject teaching credential in August.