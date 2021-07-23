By ESTHER AVILA
“Let me hear y'll. Are you all ready?” shouted KJUG's Rose Ortega Thursday night into the microcphone as the KJUG Free Concert Series kicked off its first 2021 free concert at Centennial Park.
The crowd exploded in applause, whistles and shouts. They were ready.
But the fun started well before Nashville recording artist Robyn Ottolini kicked off the 7 p.m. Concert. By 5:45 p.m., David Hearne had already claimed a piece of lawn, setting his lawn chair up front and center of the stage.
“It's the first concert back. I've been a KJUG fan for a long time and this is a great way to come back out,” he said. “We are all ready for something like this again.”
It was apparent many others felt the same way as many expressed similar sentiments as they sat on blankets, lawn chairs, park benches and stadium seating brought in for the event.
Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes could be seen walking around, greeting and talking with people.
“I think it's great to have an event people can come out to enjoy,” he said.
Anticipating between 500-1,000 people at the event, the City placed a large stadium-seating stand on Main Street in front of Porterville City Hall.
Though the Meet and Greets weren't held due to COVID precautions, people were ready to gather.
“There is free entertainment and I was ready to get out of the house,” said Annette Clonts, the grandmother of one group who said they set up their blanket and lawn chairs at 5:30 p.m. “We wanted to get here early so we just had snacks on the way. It's always good to come together.”
Her son, Dallas Clonts sat on the blanket with his girlfriend, Andrea Tynes, 6-year-old twin girls dressed in identical floral rompers, and a young boy.
“We're gonna get up and dance,” Dallas said shortly before Ortega took the microphone to start the concert series.
“Thank you for showing up like you always do,” she said and thanked all who were there and listed all the sponsors of the event. “We kick this off the right way.”
And as most of the crowd stood and placed their right hand over their heart, Karley Calles sang the National Anthem.
“This is my second day in California ever,” Canadian country star Ottolini said. “I wrote this song — my first love song. I wrote it seven days after my second date.”
She sang “Tell You Everything” and soon had the crowd singing along, dancing in their seats, and waving their arms as she continued to entertain with her songs and the stories behind them.
By the time Ottolini got to her first Gold single “F150,” a few people could be seen dancing.
“Live music is back!” shouted out KJUG's Chad Page as Ottolini left the stage. “Shy Carter coming up next.”
Once again the crowd exploded in applause, whistles and shouts.
“Our last free concert was in 2019,” said Rick McNeil, program director of KJUG. “You folks have always been so supportive. We've missed you so much. We are glad to be back. You've waited a long time for us to get back to Porterville.”
And as he introduced Carter, the crowd, which had doubled in size, appeared to be ready for the concert. Several people could be seen wearing everything from jeans or jean shorts, plaid shirts and leather vests to cowboy boots and cowboy hats.
“I love it. I'm so jazzed they are doing this again,” said Theresa Richardson, who said she has been a KJUG Country fan for 40 years. “It's about time Porterville opened up again. It's beautiful to see Porterville come together like this.”
Carter interacted with the crowd, asking their names and calling out to them, and offered the microphones a few times for people to sing along.
“I'm so glad we got things back on track,” said Richardson after the concert. “People are so supportive. It's been a long 18 months since we've been here. We're blessed to be here.”