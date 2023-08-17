(This is the fifth and final article in a series previewing the upcoming season for Orange Belt High School Football Teams).
The ever optimistic Strathmore High football coach Jeromy Blackwell always has high hopes for his program.
“I think we're really good,” said Blackwell about this year's team. “We have a really excited bunch of guys that love football.”
But Blackwell added a caveat. “They're very, very young,” said Blackwell, who added a number of sophomores will play an important role and one freshman will start on this year's team.
SHS also features a large group of juniors up from last year's junior varsity team while having a smaller class of seniors. “But they're very talented,” said Blackwell about his senior group.
“We're probably going to go through some growing pains,” Blackwell said. Blackwell said those growing pains were shown in last Friday's scrimmage against Sierra Pacific. “We kind of took a pummeling from Sierra Pacific,” Blackwell said.
But he added he still expects his team to peak at the right time at the end of the season. “We want to be primed for the playoffs,” he said.
Of course Strathmore will be led by one of Tulare County's best – and fastest – running backs in senior Jacob Poole, who's coming off a monster season in 2022 when he rushed for 1,534 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 108 yards a carry.
He also caught 14 passes for 151 yards and two TDs. Poole will be a two-way starter as he will also start at safety.
Strathmore also returns its starting quarterback in senior Bryson Bias. Another one of Strathmore's top returners is senior Julian Ceballos, who was Strathmore's top pass rusher last year, and will also see time at receiver.
The Spartans also have a bruising fullback in the 5-7, 206-pound Oscar Cruz, who will also go both ways as he will start at nose guard on defense. Blackwell said Cruz is the strongest player on defense and should see a lot of double teams.
“Oscar is a really big man. He's got that vibe of the Bus,” said Blackwell comparing Cruze to Jerome Bettis.
Joining Ceballos at receiver will be Sacramento Gonzalez while Austin Wiggins will be the tight end. The starting offensive line will be Pedro Corona, Jose Magana, Joseph Kirk, Julian Ruiz and Brandon Arredondo. About Kirk, Blackwell said, “I think he's the second strongest guy on our football team.”
On defense Strathmore will have two sophomores starting in the secondary as Matthew Santizo will start at cornerback and Gerardo Ruiz will start at safety. “He loves to lift weights,” said Blackwell about Ruiz.
Raymond Rodriguez will be the other starting cornerback. The freshman who will start for Strathmore is 6-3, 190 Charlie Gates at defensive end. Also on on the defensive line will be Cruz, Corono, Ceballos and defensive end Aidan Osborn, who makes the three-hour round trip from above Balch Park to play football.
“He's here every day, early,” said Blackwell about morning workouts.
The starting linebackers will be Francisco Topete and Abee Hernandez.
Blackwell said he likes his depth on the offensive line, at linebacker and at running back. While Poole will carry the load, SHS can also go to Rodriguez or Ruiz and Hernandez can spell Cruz at fullback.
Strathmore will open the season on Friday at Exeter in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.