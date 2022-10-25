Numerous people were drawn to the black billowing smoke just behind this home in the 800 block of West Gerry. The trees, which were on fire, were in an adjacent backyard on W. San Lucia. And the building on fire, was on a property accessible only down a long, private dirt road off Westfield Avenue. Several people, including this passerby, picked up a hose and joined the homeowners in hosing off the large fire. Shortly after, fire engines arrived.

