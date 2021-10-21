The Porterville City Council will eventually consider if it wants an “amortization period” which would some day lead to the elimination of all offsite billboard signs within the city limits.
The council discussed the issue at its meeting on Tuesday. The issue came up at the October 5 council meeting when Living Word Fellowship Church Pastor Brent Whitley raised a concern about a billboard on Highway 65 near a local school.
The billboard is sponsored by Visalia's The Source LGBT+ Center and features two bare-chested men while advertising for free testing for sexually-transmitted diseases.
Essentially under the First Amendment, the city isn't allowed to ban billboard advertising based on content. But the city can basically ban all billboard signs through a “content-neutral” standard.
And the city has technically already done that as it has an ordinance banning all offsite billboard signs. But when the ordinance was enacted there were still billboards that already had signs that were grandfathered in and still allowed.
The city has six such billboards, including the one on Highway 65 and another one in the northern part of the city on Highway 65. There's also one on Highway 65 south of Highway 190, two on South Main Street and one at Plano and Date.
The ordinance effectively stops the development of new billboard signs in the city. But there are still “non-conforming” billboard signs already in the city that are permitted, including the one on Highway 65.
The council can effectively allow the signs to continue to be allowed indefinitely or until the billboards are abandoned. Or they can set a time period in which the signs can be allowed, know as an amortization period.
Most amortization periods are five to seven years but could be shorter. City attorney Julia Lew an amortization period may be a good idea if billboards ever become a hinderance to development in the city and need to be removed. The savings in costs the city might have to pay to sponsors of billboards could be considerable if there's an amortization period as opposed to allowing the billboard signs to continue indefinitely, Lew said.
Lew said there's “good, sound business reasons” to have an amortization period “if it's truly your intent not to have these in the city,” referring to billboard signs.
The city will find out more information about the current billboard signs that are still allowed to exist and the issue will be brought back to the council as far as if it wants to implement an amortization period.
In other business the council decided to hold off on the Porterville Parks and Leisure Commission's top recommendation to use a $178,000 Proposition 98 grant for improvements to the skate park at Veterans Park. While that grant could be used for those improvements, which would cost $177,000, the council also directed city staff to look at funding sources that could be available so all the improvements needed for the skate park could be done.
The city still has until December 31 to inform the state how it will use the $178,000 grant.The $178,000 grant would be used to provide partial shading, solar lighting and more concrete for the skate park.
When addressing funding sources, City Manager John Lollis noted the city is receiving a $3 million federal grant to finish the Veterans Park trail which he expects to be budgeted in 2022-2023.
The city must provide an 11 percent match to that grant which will come from Measure R funds set aside for the city. Measure R provides funding for alternative transportation such as bike paths and trails.
In addition, Lollis said the city should receive another $1 million a year for upgrading trails such as the Tule River Parkway Trail and Rails To Trails.
The council also approved two conditional use permits for two business developments in the city. One is for development adjacent to Smart and Final which will include a new Goodwill Store and a second Human Bean drive-thru coffee shop.
There's also a Human Bean being developed on Henderson. The new Goodwill Store will be double the size of the current Goodwill Store in the city.
The store will also have a distribution facility. In addition an area for future development of a 3,200 square foot commercial pad would be set aside.
The council also approved a conditional use permit for a Chevron ExtraMile at Olive and Cobb where Rainbow House of Carpets used to be located. The Chevron ExtraMile will be a service station with a car wash and beer and wine would also be sold at the location.
The council also continued the process in which it has approved the rezoning of an area south of Main so businesses such as major automotive repair and car washes can be located there. There have been a number of requests for such businesses to be placed in that area.
The rezoned area will cover Main south of Olive to Date as well as on Orange from Main to Locust. The council held the first of two public hearings needed and waived the first reading of its approval as part of the process.
As part of its consent calendar, the council approved two major sewer projects. One is a $2.6 million project to be funding by Certificates of Participation approved by the council.
The project involves the area of Pioneer Avenue to the north, Henderson Avenue to the south, Indiana Street to the west and will connect various locations to the east and west of Main Street. The council approved the authorization of bids for the project.
The project will consist of 1.43 miles of eight inch and six inch diameter sewer mains, 26 sewer manholes and 102 sewer laterals.
The council also approved an additional $200,000 to cover unforeseen costs needed to repair digesters at the city's sewer plant to be funded by the city's wastewater treatment reserve funds.
In addition the council approve a $100,000 state COPS grant for the Porterville Police Department to be used by the department for its patrol division.
The council also approved the use of a combination of American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the city and county to cover the $750,000 over run cost of the construction of the Finca Serena housing complex for the low income and homeless at 358 E. Street. The $20 million project in which 80 units is being built is being funded by the state.
The city is receiving $20 million in ARP funds while the county is receiving $90.6 million in ARP funds. The county has allocated $500,000 of those funds to the city to deal with the issue of homelessness.
The council decided to use the $500,000 from the county and $250,000 of city ARP funds to cover the $750,000 cost.
The council also approved the continuation needed construction at the New Porterville Rescue Mission. The council will review the progress the organization has made in February.
In addition the council approved a $42,000 contract with Best Best and Krieger of Southern California for services in helping with the redistricting process when it comes to the city's five councilmember districts.
And the council approved a resolution in support of the Water Infrastructure Funding Act that would be an initiative to be placed on the November, 2022 general election ballot. The initiative would require the state to set aside two percent of its budget to meet its water supply and infrastructure needs.