One of the greatest running backs in Monache football history is going into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bill Brown, a 1972 Monache graduate, who helped lead the 1971 Monache football team to a perfect 10-0 regular season will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Brown was born in Porterville in 1953 to Dick and Venita Brown. “I was number 4 of 5 boys raised on the farm where we didn’t have a lot but baseball and chores,” Brown said. Dad was a great teacher and player of the game. Our first bat was a broken bat from when Dad played and the first ball was old socks tied together. We played every chance we had and that is my earliest memory.”
Brown went to Pleasant View Elementary through 8th grade and then on to
Monache High School in 1968, the second year of the school.
“During my Pleasant View days, I played Little League in Woodville and eventually moved on to Babe Ruth in Poplar and Porterville. During my freshman year, Monache was still playing sports with Porterville High and I played JV football and “B” basketball.”
In the spring, Brown started playing JV baseball but was moved up to varsity and had the opportunity to play with his brother Steve, a member of the Porterville High Athletic Hall of Fame, while winning the 1969 CYL Championship.
“In the fall of ‘69, we split from Porterville High and began our own sporting traditions,” Brown said. “The first full year was tough.”
Monache's first full football team was made up of mostly sophomores in 1969 “and it showed” as the Marauders went 2-7-1 season.
“In the spring came baseball and we had a decent team since a couple of us had played on the ‘69 CYL Champion team,” Brown said. I
Brown was named All League, team MVP, and Co-Captain for the 1970 season. As a junior, Brown helped lead the football team to an 8-2 record as he said the team “improved immensely.”
Monache beat PHS for the first time and Brown was named as Best Offensive Player and all-league. Brown broke his hand early in his junior season in baseball in 1971 and was unable to play.
“Finally my senior year was here and I was ready,” Brown said. “Football started and our team was committed to greatness. We set goals and were able to reach most of them. “
Monache ended the regular season 10-0 with its only loss coming in the Valley Playoffs. Brown was all-league and all-Valley and was team MVP and co-captain.
“The commitment continued into the baseball season,” Brown said. During his senior year Monache won the EYL title and Brown was named All-League, Most Inspirational and Co-Captain and received the MM ring. “What a great experience I had while at MHS,” Brown said.
Brown went onto to play one year of baseball at Porterville College. Brown said he was fortunate enough to marry the love of his life, Linda, in 1982. Together they have three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
They started their business, Scenic Heights Interiors in 1986 and retired in 2012. They now live in Bentonville, Ark.
The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame and Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday March 4 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Happy Hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15.
Others to be inducted are: Bruce Butler, 1975, football, basketball, baseball; Stan Sewell, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Mitch Butler, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Greg Hevener, 1990, water polo, swimming; Dawrence Rice, lifetime service, 1968-2019; and Carroll Land, basketball and golf coach, 1968-2019.
Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Ticket sales will end on February 25.
Those attending should be sure to bring their e-ticket for admittance. No tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets go to monache.portervilleschools.org, scroll down to Recent Events and click on Monache Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner.