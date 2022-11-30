Shane Miller, his wife, Amanda, and their four children, Abigale, 20, Kaydence, 18, Isabelle 16, and Elijah, 13, truly make up a hunting family who lives off the land.
The family doesn't buy its meat from the store as they rely solely on the game meat they hunt, prepare and cook. So it's appropriate Shane Miller is in the running to become this nation's Big Game Hero.
Porterville's Miller is currently a quarterfinalist in Conservation First USA's Big Game Hero competition and he needs enough support today and Thursday to advance in the competition. Miller is currently fourth in his group and needs to finish first in his group to advance to the semifinal round.
Voting in the current round continues today through 7 p.m. Thursday. Those who would like to support Miller can vote for him at the following link:
https://biggamehero.com/2022/shane-miller-3
There are two ways to vote. A donation can be made and Miller receives one vote for every dollar donated. There has also been voting in which Miller has received two votes for every dollar donated during this round. One free vote can also be cast per day so one free vote can be cast for Miller today and Thursday.
Voting in the semifinal round will be held from December 2-8 and voting in the final round will be held December 9-15.
The winner, the Big Game Hero, will be named on December 15. The winner will win the famous year-long Commissioner's Kaibab Mule Deer Hunt in Arizona and a $25,000 cash prize.
“I hunt to provide for my family,” Miller posted on the link where one can vote for him. “The harvest puts food on our table and the time spent pursuing the game brings us all closer together.”
“That's all my family eats,” said Miller about his family eating only game meat. “We don't eat store bought meat.”
The entire family hunts, prepares and cooks the meat they eat. “They can do things that most adults can't do,” said Miller about his children.
Conservation First USA was founded by a volunteer group of sportsmen and sportswomen in 2006 to raise funds for wildlife habitat in Arizona. All of the funds raised, including those raised in the current competition, goes directly to conservation efforts in the Southwest. Those conservation efforts include providing and maintaining water catchments to species relocation and introduction.
Miller has advanced this far in the competition that began with more than 100,00 competitors. “My wife and kids got me entered into this competition,” he said.
He said he grew up hunting in the Balch Park and Ponderosa areas. He added he's taken his family hunting in 15 states and would like to take them hunting in all 50 states to show then the history of hunting in different areas in the country.
In California, the youngest one is allowed to shoot a deer is 12, so Miller shot his first deer when he was 12. He added he took all of his children to Texas where a younger age has been set for when a youth can shoot their first deer, so all of his children shot their first deer at around 8-years-old.