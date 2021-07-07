One of Porterville's most beloved treasures is going through a major facelift. And a familiar face to the church and the community has returned to serve as pastor to guide the church as it progresses through several major projects.
Cheri Taylor has taken over as interim pastor of the church and will oversee all of its major new plans. The church is also having to overcome a recent incident of vandalism over Independence Day weekend. Those who came on Sunday discovered when they arrived leaded glass windows in the church and leaded glass windows in the doors as well had been broken.
The church has been in Porterville since the city's founder, Porter Putnam, set aside the site where the church is now located at Fourth and Mill. The present building was completed in 1908 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Among the major projects is, with the removal of the parsonage, a complete outdoor wedding venue. The church will also establish a preschool and will also add a media center with an up-to-date video and sound system that can be used for events such as weddings.
Taylor also has a goal of increasing music used at the church, including a choir, bells and instruments. Taylor said while the timetable for all of the church's new projects could take up to two years, she's hoping most of the projects can be done in the next six months.
That includes the project which is the top priority and that's again to repair the 7-rank Wurlitzer pipe organ, which dates back to 1916 and was fully restored in 1991. The organ was used for the church's silent movie presentation of “Phantom of the Opera” in 2019, but “then it conked out again,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the motor needs to be repaired in the organ and then the church will go from there as far as its repairs.
“It needs some repairs for it to function again,” Taylor said. “That's on the top of the list.” As far as when the repairs are completed, Taylor added, “That could happen any time.”
As far as if a silent movie presentation with the organ can be held again this fall, Taylor said, “we're hoping. If not it will be held about the first of the year.”
The replacement of the leaded glass windows, though, will be a challenge. If there's someone who's skilled with leaded glass, “we sure would like to know. It's a practice that's gone out of style.”
“We forgive the person,” added Taylor, when commenting on who's responsible for the vandalism. “We are in total shock.”
She also said “we hope the anger in this community can subside” and if that was the case then maybe the incidents like the one that happened over the weekend wouldn't happen.
So when Taylor talks about her role as a pastor, she said, “My job is to lead people to Jesus. That's my job.”
She also said her duties include seeing the church through the completion of all its new projects, so that's the timetable when it comes to how long she will serve as interim pastor. Taylor said she'll do everything she can “for the new pastor coming in and everything's ready for him or her.”
The crowning jewel of all the projects when they're completed could be the wedding venue. “The church is a beautiful place to get married.”
Taylor is returning as pastor after serving as co-pastor with her husband, Warren, who died in 2018, at the church for more than 18 years from 1989 to 2008. Taylor and her husband were also known professionally throughout the Valley for their singing. “I've always wanted to have my own church,” Taylor said.
Taylor is also well-known as serving as the executive director of Porterville Adult Day Services, now Valley Adult Day Services for 25 years before recently retiring. The day program serves adults who can't stay home along, including those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, and their caregivers in Southern Tulare County.
“If it wasn't for this church I would not have become and taken over as executive director of Porterville Adult Day Services,” Taylor said.
Taylor graduated from San Diego State with a bachelor's in sociology with a minor in psychology with an emphasis in gerontology. She went on to attend Claremont School of Theology where she earned a master's in religious education.
She served in Christian education for 25 years and as co-pastor with her husband, Warren, in Congregational churches in Rialto and Bloomington before coming to First Congregational Church in Porterville. Taylor began as interim pastor on Father's Day.
She has two grown children, Brock and Amy Byers and a stepdaughter, April Taylor. She has two grandchildren, Lily Rose16, and Trenton James, 14.
For more information about the church, call 784-5340. Worship service is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.