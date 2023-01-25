The Burton Elementary Teachers Association president expressed her displeasure with a deal that has been offered to teachers in the district as a result of a negotiation session on Tuesday with the district, BETA and a state mediator.
BETA president Stacy Schneider used the terms “insulted” and “derogatory” to describe how she felt the district has treated teachers. She also mentioned also talked about a possible future step being a strike if the teachers don't accept the deal that has been presented to them.
“We are bringing a deal to the teachers on Thursday,” Schneider said. While Schneider said she couldn't go into the details of what was offered she did say about the deal “it's not anything what we wanted.”
She added the offer presented was what was offered by the mediator. “The mediator made us do this,” Schneider said.
About the negotiations, Schneider said, “we are absolutely insulted by our district.” She added about the negotiations, “we feel like it is getting very personal.”
Schneider said BETA is working to make sure parents are knowledgable of the negotiations. “We need our parents to become aware of what's going on and we'll make that happen,” she said.
She said about the deal that will be brought to the teachers on Thursday, “we expect it to be turned down.”
When asked what would happen if the teachers turn down the deal, “the next step is to go on strike.” Schneider added, “we are going to fight for what is deserved for our students.”
Schneider also stated her displeasure with a letter sent out by the district on Monday in which it issued an update on the negotiations. “The letter sent out was very derogatory to teachers,” she said.
The district and BETA first met with a state mediator on January 12 but BETA stated the district asked for another session with a state mediator after they were unable to reach an agreement.
BETA claims teachers in the district aren't receiving competitive salaries as compared to other districts in the area and that's causing the district to lose teachers to other districts. But in its letter the district maintains it's committed to providing its teachers with competitive wages in order to retain teachers.
The district stated it has offered BETA a 7.56 percent salary increase while BETA has asked for an 11.25 percent increase.
Burton's teachers have been working without an agreement since the new contract year began on July 1, 2022.