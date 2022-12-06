SPRINGVILLE — Hundreds of people gathered in the cold and damp at Springville Park to usher in the spirit of Christmas with the annual lighting of the Springville Christmas Tree while young and old alike anxiously awaited the arrival of Santa Claus on Friday night.
There was holiday music, booths selling local holiday bakery items, gifts, jewelry and plants to name a few. There was a sleigh for Santa to have pictures taken with children, and local service clubs providing fresh cookies, apple cider and hot chocolate, as well as local men providing a meal of chili and cornbread for everyone, for a donation of gifts.
"If you don't have a donation, you can still eat. It's for everyone," said Scott Owen who was cooking in a giant old cauldron over the open fire.
A booth with colorful jewelry and other items was fun to look at, and Karen Boriack who's been in Springville for a short while and loves it, said, "This is a great family event with fun for everyone." Kaylee Zebosky who was helping her said, "We're having a ball!"
Young families were crowded into the park with lots of little children running around with glowing light sabers and brightly lit spinning whirligig toys. Other people sat and ate and grabbed hot chocolate and ciders.
Some families were dressed for the occasion, like the C.A. David family, who were all in matching pajamas. They wished everyone a White Christmas.
Linda Hazelwood, another local, said, "This is the best place in the whole world. We are so lucky to have all this holiday spirit."
Besides the fun, there was also a solemn, but annual celebration which is the reading of names of loved ones, local community members and forbearers, who have passed on. Tulare County supervisor and Springville resident Dennis Townsend assisted in the reading.
After the reading, the tree was lit and suddenly loud sirens could be heard and vehicles and ambulances with flashing lights pulled up. There was a hush as a stunned silence almost fell.
The doors in the middle ambulance opened and out stepped Santa, who hurriedly walked to have a quick word with Townsend, who he seemed to know, and then made his way to have pictures taken with children and their parents.
And the festivities continued into the evening, with some wandering across the street to eat at Poor Richard's at the Inn, or window shop at the various stores like The Station, eat at Cowpuncher's Restaurant, or other businesses that were open.