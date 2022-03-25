The Valley's best quilts — and beyond — will again be on display.
The 25th annual Best of the Valley Quilt Show will return to Lindsay's McDermont X field house next weekend. The event will be held Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturd and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
There will be more than 250 quilts created by well over 100 quilters on display at the show. “The quilts are fabulous,” said Beth Shaffer, a member of the Best of the Valley board that puts on the show.
All of the quilts that are featured in the show had to go through a jury process in which they were judged just to be in the show. The quilts will then be judged by two nationally certified judges in the judged and juried quilt show in which more than $5,000 in cash awards will be presented. All of the quilts will be judged by just one of the judges.
The process of having the show at McDermott will actually begin on Monday when all of the quilts will be brought to the field house. The quilts will be judged in a variety of classes on Tuesday and by Thursday all the quilts will be ready to be displayed and the award-winners will be displayed with the awards they won.
Those from all over the Valley from Bakersfield to as far north as Stockton display quilts at the show. There are those from out of state and those from the Central Coast to who display quilts at the show as well. “It really does represent the Valley — and beyond,” said Shaffer about the show.
There will again be a Best of the Valley Challenge Quilt competition in which quilts will be judged by how they represent the theme of this year's show, “Celebrations.”
Traditionally a featured quilter has also had an exhibit at the show. But since this is the 25th annual show, this year's exhibit will feature quilts from the featured quilters from the past 24 years.
And again cloth dolls will be featured at the show. “There's a big exhibit of cloth dolls as well,” Shaffer said. “They're very fanciful, beautifully done and really charming.”
There will also continue to be special categories for quilters 80 and older and quilters under the age of 18. Viewe's Choice and Judge's Choice Awards will also be selected.
A special exhibit, “Eye Contact,” presented by Sacred Threads will be featured as well. The show will also continue feature a large vendor mall.
“We have lots and lots of vendors,” Shaffer said. “Everything quilt related you can think of.”
In addition there will be quilt appraisals and the Big/Little Quilt Sale. Food will also be available at the show.
Admission for each day is $10 and 3-day passes are available for $15. Admission for children under 12 is free when accompanied by an adult. Group rates are also available by calling show chairperson Suzanne Kistler, 559-936-2204.
For more information visit www.botvquilts.com