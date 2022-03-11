A sumptuous dinner was hosted by the Porterville Exchange Club at the Veterans Memorial Building for the 61st Annual Public Safety Recognition Dinner on Wednesday.
The evening was filled with joy and gratitude for all the members of the Tulare County District Attorney’s office, with Deputy D.A. Robert Dempsey, Public Safety Officers from Tulare County, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, Tulare County Fire Division Chief Jeff McLaughlin, Tule River Tribal Police Department and Fire Department, Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.
Before the dinner began Porterville Police Chaplain Steve Walker gave the invocation, and cadets from the Porterville Military Academy presented the Colors.
Master of Ceremonies Felipe Martinez of the Exchange Club welcomed all the guests and mentioned dignitaries from the the community who were present: Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, Council members Kellie Carrillo and Lawana Tate, Boudreaux, Tulare County Supervisor Larry Macari, Tule River Tribal Council: Joyce Carother, Franklin Carabay, and Felix Christman, Eric Coyne from State Senator Melissa Hurtado's office, superitendent Nate Nelson and Brad Rohrbach from the Porterville Unified School District and PUSD Board Members Lillian Durbin and Pete Lara, as well many others.
Robert Dempsey spoke about returning after open heart surgery 6 months ago. “I’m so glad to be here and see friends I haven’t seen in a long time.”
Dempsey received the District Attorney of the Year Award in 2021.
Martinez welcomed everyone and thanked them for taking the time out of their busy schedules to attend the Public Safety Recognition Dinner and spoke at length about the value and roles of Public Safety officers in people's lives and in the community. “There is so much joy tonight. Thank you for what you do selflessly on a daily basis to protect and serve everyone in the community.”
To make a point, Martinez spoke about an actual fire that happened this past February 18, at the same time a ceremony honoring fallen Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones was taking place on the second anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library. Figueroa and Jones were killed in the blaze.
He said the blaze was quickly extinguished, but it just shows Public Safety men and women are always on duty, no matter the time, the place, wherever they are.
“These guys are professional. They keep us all safe.”
Keynote speaker, Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Eddie Valero, gave an impassioned and eloquent speech about the people who work in Public Safety and began by asking for a moment of silence for Ukraine.
Valero then thanked the Exchange Club and thanked Macari.
He spoke about Tulare County being fraught with insecurity, but said its people are resilient, like Americans are resilient. People do a lot of hard work without a lot of acclaim. Especially law enforcement. “You are all called to do the unthinkable. Which is the highest form of citizenship.
“We appreciate you immensely. And you do the job anyway, despite, often the lack of thanks or recognition. You do it for the lives saved, and go get the bad guys off the streets.”
Valero spoke about honoring all the men and women in Public Safety, and especially the ones who have fallen in the line of duty.
“The sacrifices you make are appreciated. It’s because of the people who do your jobs valiantly, and go above and beyond the call of duty, with courage and determination and compassion,” he said, “and we recognize your vailant service, with pride, and are privileged to award you these recognition awards. Thank you so much for your service.”
On behalf of Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, who couldn't attend, “I congratulate all the recipients of the recognition awards,” Dempsie said.
It was Dempsie's first public event since coming back after having open heart surgery.
Dempsey spoke at length about Cindy Underwood’s hard work for the Tulare County D.A.'s office and all the cases she’s prosecuted, and the various divisions she had worked in. He also spoke about major cases she has been involved and prosecuted and how she's passionate about her work.
He said he was thrilled to give the Attorney of the Year Award to Underwood, who thanked the Exchange Club and said, “I love what I do, and working with law enforcement parties. Thank you to my husband, my family, and everyone in the office, thank you so much. Thank you to all the support staff. Thank you and I feel very privileged.”
McLaughlin next spoke about Fire Captain Tim Franks and how the fire service depends upon him. Franks is a third generation firefighter who lives in Reedley with his wife Amands, and four children. Franks said he was thrilled to receive the County Firefighter of the Year Award from McLaughlin, and the Exchange Club and said, “Thank you Chief McLaughlin, and Chief (Charlie) Norman. And my wife, I couldn’t do anything without her.”
Boudreaux next spoke about all of the Sheriff’s officers present and thanked them for their service, and he talked about how excited he and the Sheriff’s office was about Sheriff’s Deputy Abraham Sanchez, and how he had a strong work ethic, and Sanchez had worked his way up from a Sheriff’s volunteer, receiving the Pathways Scholarship Program. The first person to graduate from his family with a degree, Sanchez earned his A.S. degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Porterville College in 2017 and his bachelor's from National University in Criminal Justice Administration in 2018.
Boudreaux said, “Sanchez has continued to excel in all areas of field performance, and in March 2021 Sanchez excelled at making 26 arrests, completing 103 self-initiated activities, taking 30 crime reports, and handling 189 calls for service in a single month.
“And the list of what Sanchez has accomplished increased, and he is now a Field Training Officer for the Sheriff’s Department.
“It is because of all this that he was selected to receive Tulare County Officer of the Year. And we are honored to be part of the recognition he deserves.”
On behalf of the Tule River Tribal Police Carrillo, Porterville City Council vice chair and tribal member thanked all of tribal members who were present at the Public Safety awards ceremony. She said, “It’s an honor for me to be here tonight and I’ve learned a lot about the officers and their commitment to the community.”
She spoke about all the various agencies the Tule River Tribal Police have to work with and how complex it can be. Carrillo gave the award for Tule River Tribal Police Officer of the Year to Zachary Martinez. “Officer Martinez’s commitment and dedication to the Tule River Tribal Police Department and to the Community of the Tule River Indian Reservation has made him a remarkable choice for the TRTPD Officer of the Year.”
Martinez stepped to the podium and said, “When they say you love your job, and are making a difference in someone’s life,” This is the best job in the world.”
“I could go on and on about how this officer had been dedicated to our tribe. I am pleased to announce the Award for Tule River Firefighter of the Year to Mike Vasquez,” said Aaron Franco of the Tule River Fire Department.
Thank you to TRFD and all the other agencies for this award,” Vasquez said.
The Porterville Police Officer of the Year award was given to Justin Ellestad, who's also a K-9 handler. He has been a PPD officer since 2016. He works with advanced technology and works in the Special Investigations Unit, investigating criminal street gangs, violent crimes, and illegal firearm cases.
The Porterville Fire Department chose Captain Ruben Aguilar as Firefighter of the Year, who received the award and thanked the department for its support, as well as his family. He thanked the PFD for all the friendships. He's a second generation firefighter.
California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Bob Barnes was awarded CHP Officer of the Year. When Barnes accepted the award he said, “Without my wife, Michelle, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.” Barnes spoke about his time being back in Porterville and being overseas. He said, “I really appreciate everyone who I work with at Porterville CHP.”
Exchange Club President Yolanda Bocanegra spoke to the men and women of the Public Safety and Law Enforcement agencies and said, “You have chosen to protect us at all costs. I applaud all the families and wives, the children, and the extended family, and I can’t believe the risks you take every day.
“We thank you for being mentors in our community, and I personally want to thank you for your commitment.”
At the end of the awards ceremony, Martinez said, “Aren’t they humble servants of the community.”
“I am so proud of this amazing group of people,” said Bocanegra. “They put love in their service to others in the community.”