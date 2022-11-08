Greg Meister and Raymond Beltran, running in the City Council race for Zone 2 and 1 respectively, have been declared in the leads in the Third Election Night Report with 6 of 7 precincts reporting.
Running to fill the void which will be left by City Council Member Milt Stowe, who's not running again, Meister had 496 votes, or 60.78 percent against Jason Gurrola with 320 votes, or 39.22 percent of 816 total votes.
Meister thanked his family, wife, SETCO, and all supporters who helped him along his journey and for all the sacrifices they had to make.
He talked about wanting to continue the path he vouched for to voters.
“I'm excited. I'm thankful for the SETCO women for helping and I look forward to working with council members and city staff to make Porterville a great place where (residents) can raise families,” Meister said.
He also said he wants to bring trust back to the citizens of Porterville and talked about inflation going up and economical hardships by cutting through red tape.
In Area 1, Raymond Beltran beat out incumbent Lawana Tate.
With 5 of 5 precincts reported, Beltran obtained 461, or 65.11 percent of votes, while Tate obtained 247 or 34.89 percent of 708 votes.
“It's an honor to be elected to represent my district as well as the community of Porterville,” Beltran said. “I look forward to working with my fellow council members to address our community's needs. I'd like to thank my family and supporters for the months of dedication that led to this moment.”