The 26th Bells Across America program hosted by Diana Kaylor, of the Alta Mira Chapter of the the Daughters of the American Revolution (NDAR) and SETCO was a joyful celebration filled with music, and a wonderfully informative talk by retired Judge Glade Roper, on Sunday at the First Congregational Church.
Bells Across America annually rings in Constitution Week and was begun by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Congress in 1956.
Rev. Cheri Taylor, pastor of the First Congregational Church gave the invocation and the festivities began.
Kaylor welcomed everyone to the celebration and said, “Here we are in my favorite building in Porterville,”before she spoke about being a member of the Alta Mira Chapter and how they happily welcomed SETCO as a co-sponsor. Kaylor said Pat Witt began the Bells Across America 26 years ago and they dedicated it to her.
Porterville Boy Scout Troop 132 presented multiple American flags, ranging from the flags of the 13 colonies, state militia flags, up to the nascent American flag sewn by Betty Ross to the present day flag with all 50 States.
When the Stars and Stripes was presented the assembly pledged allegiance to the flag, followed by the reading of the American Creed and the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.
Everyone enjoyed the afternoon with a patriotic sing along led by Justin Witt and Nick Walters accompanied by the Porterville Community Strings directed by Pam Aucutt.
At 4 p.m. the Congregational Church Bells tolled to mark the 234th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.
Witt and Nick Taylor led another singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” accompanied by pianist Cyndi Guich with the congregation. Such a joyful sound.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend presented a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week throughout Tulare County. There were also proclamations by the cities of Porterville and Lindsay.
Kaylor gave out thank you certificates participation to all the people who helped organize the celebration, or gave their time and talent to make it possible.
Roper, the guest speaker gave an informative talk about the founding fathers and their reputations with their contemporaries, and said they were a devisive and acrimonious bunch of men, and it was a real featthey wrote a constitution that’s still working today. He said, “they produced a superlative document that has stood the test of time,” and it has withstood the trials time and has allowed the principles to endure.
Roper spoke about his forefathers, telling the audience his father and family were sharecroppers and rose from the dirt worked every day of their lives. Roper is a retired judge and said all his children have degrees and live well. “This is still the land of opportunity.”
Cindy Kelley said it was another wonderful Porterville celebration she always trys to attend. She enjoyed Roper’s history commentary and thought it was interesting about all the infighting and backstabbing by the men who wrote the constitution. She missed the Bell Choir but loved the music by Witt and Taylor and the Porterville strings.