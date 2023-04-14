Harmony Magnet Academy will present its production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast April 20 through 22. Each performace will be held at 7 p.m. at the Harmony Magnet Academy Performing Arts Center. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and $1 for HMA and Strathmore High students.
Beauty And The Beast at Harmony
