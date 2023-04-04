It was a gorgeous evening for the prom, as one could see the hills covered in green and the sun shining brightly before this year's students arrived with their families and guardians at the 18th Stars in the Hills prom at the Granite Hills High School Pyramid on Saturday.
It was balmy for the first couple of hours and then turned chilly, but as always, no one minded particularly, since the special prom provided a marvelous opportunity for the area’s 94 intellectual and developmentally disabled students to have a spectacular evening socializing with their friends and families, as well as mentors. It's something they, and the whole community looks forward to, and plans for every year. And it's been that way for the past two decades, thanks to Bank of the Sierra's senior vice president Janice Castle, the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club and all the community members who donated and helped make the prom especially memorable.
The prom was larger than ever, and the ladies' gowns were spectacular, as well as the men's tuxedos. The students of all ages, teachers and mentors all enjoyed themselves having pictures taken throughout the evening, dancing, eating together, and just having a grand time. Rotarians and other community members helped serve all kinds of easy-to-eat snacks provided from the ever favorite pizza, excellent and healthy fresh vegetable medleys, fresh cookies and donuts, and a variety of chips.
Near the start of the Prom Porterville Police Officer Jasmine Scott introduced her K-9 "Officer Kendal" a Springer Spaniel, who besides sniffing out narcotics, bombs, is also a therapy dog. A few students went to visit Kendal after the introductions.
It was also a thrill for the students and their families to be greeted by first responders and public safety officers from the Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department and CalFire when they arrived at the prom and also cadets from Porterville Military Academy.
Students from the local high schools also helped at the prom, and it was a comfortable, inclusive event for the whole community.
Mary Sell, was glad to be there for the 2023 prom, and said, "I had a lot of people from the Porterville community donating prom dresses and jewelry for the young women."
After speaking about the prom and thanking the community and the many organizers and sponsors of the prom as well as the first responders and public safety personnel Castle, announced the crowning of the 2023 prom Queens and Kings. The Kings were Jesus "Riggy" Quintero, Cesar Jassi, and lastly Steven Bernabe. The Queens were Jahida Raya, and Jasmin Menchaca.
Adrian Cloyd, who attended the prom as a student, and is now the DJ, said, "It has always been a great time doing this. I attended the prom for one year, and am now excited to be part of the event. I've been a DJ for six years."
Weston Martin, a teacher from LB Hill Learning Center in Porterville said, "We love this. It is my first time being here" as he danced with Dienna Martin, 7, and greeted students and teachers he knew throughout the evening.
Weston warmly greeted student Junior Fernandes when he stopped by while the Martins were having a snack.
Instructional Assistant, Ashley Chappell from LB Hill, said, "This is an amazing prom, and the students have such a great time."
CalFire Public Information officer Savannah Birchfield stood with all her colleagues and watched the festivities. "We are all really fortunate to be invited to the Stars in the Hills, we are all thrilled to be at a positive event," she said.
The CalFire officers and all the other first responders have been constantly involved in all the rescues, flooding, and traumatic events recently, so it was a chance for them to decompress and enjoy themselves during the evening.
Desiree Guerra attended with her adult daughters, Jamie and Cattrece, and said, "It was a beautiful night, with beautiful people."