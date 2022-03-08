A bright and sunny day welcomed the Angels and the Reds baseball teams at Zalud Park for the opening day ceremony of the refurbished south baseball diamond on Sunday.
The community also gathered for the opening day with hot dogs and drinks provided for fans and family. Both the Angels and the Reds are local nonprofit 11 and under and 12 and baseball club teams that came together when their coaches Patrick Nanamura for the Reds and Rene Espino for the Angels proposed to the city of Porterville a cooperative deal.
The southern baseball diamond at Zalud Park had seen much better days than when the Angels and Reds came to the city to propose a three year deal to refurbish the diamond in return for exclusive rights to use it. With the city's consent and the donations of citizens from all walks of life, both teams got to work all the way back in November of last year. It's taken a few months of hard work from the players and coaches to bring the diamond back to a lovely manicured state. With sod nicely laid and fresh sand, dirt, and fertilizer, the teams were ready for a fun scrimmage.
“Each of our kids put in probably over 50 hours of work into making this diamond really shine again” Nanamura said.
“We must have gotten started right after Little League,” Espino said. “Coach Pat and I both came together after our teams said they wanted to keep playing together. Well the best way to do that is to become a traveling baseball team, we thought. We first started this rolling about two and a half or three years ago with our proposal to the city.”
Along with the opening day would be the dedication of the diamond as well to George Rodriguez who played a key role in helping the teams and the community at large with his donations not only of money but of time as well. A loud applause went out with the announcement as fans and family roared their cheers.
The scrimmage would go well with both teams landing solid hits to the outfield and making multiple steals on base. Noah Gonzalez would land a heavy hit for the Angles. Gio Chavez would lead off third as Brayden Flores took to bat. The Reds would keep their eyes peeled as they came to pitch for Flores. With a fast pitch, Flores would hit it high up for a fly ball. With Gonzalez rounding second and running to third the Reds would grab the ball from the ground and throw it hard and fast to third. As Gonzalez came sliding into third, so too would the ball for the out but Gonzalez would be safe as he touched the base before he could be tagged.
Both sides cheered for the boys as they continued their game, with cheers coming from their dugouts for their friends on the field.
“Coach Espino and I have slightly different teams with the Angels being 11u and the Reds being 12u,” Nanamura said. “We have our first tournament in May with Fresno, but I think we were all just so excited for today we haven't thought too much about it.
“It just feels so great to see the kids play after all the work they've done. It's been a big project for us all and has already given some big payoffs for the hard work.”
“We're really looking forward to the future” Espino said. “Like we mentioned, three years of work all came together to make this possible. We owe a lot to our donors and sponsors and the city, and the Parks Commission as well. We're planning on having a lot of fun in this field.”
With the Reds scoring a two run, the game would come to an end, and both teams would come to the field for high fives and a photo to celebrate. A loud cheer from the fans rang out for the Reds and Angels. Both teams would thank their fans for coming out and watching and celebrating with them.
Players Jaiden Espino, Blaze Harrington, and Jonny Vargas were asked how they felt after their first game with Espino saying “I had a whole bunch of fun and I want to keep playing with my friends.”
Harrington would say he also “had a lot of fun and can't wait for the next game. I want to play right now in fact.”
Vargas echoed his peers, saying “I really liked playing today and I feel really proud that we all made the field so nice.”
Those interested can visit the Porterville Angels and Reds on their Instagram @Portervilleangels to see some of the progress they've made in renovating the field.