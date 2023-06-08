The Barn Theater will present its latest production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” with opeing night on Friday, June 9.
The Broadway award-winning musical-comedy production features a cast of 11 actors who have been hard at work during two months of rehearsals. The story concerns the local Spelling Bee competition and the resulting comedic and vocal interaction among the participants.
One-by-one, contestants are eliminated, as the competition is narrowed down to the final two. The well-paced script features outstanding songs, dances, and outstanding comedy, highlighted by a colorful set which showcases the talented group of actors.
The cast includes Barn veterans and newer faces as well. The cast includes: Issac Hernandez, Kristin Redford, Caitlin Plumlee, Mads Black, Ambree Bough, Abbi Colvin, Kat Wills, Joseph Ayala, Macy McCoy, and Ethan Burkhart.
The show is co-directed by Denise Everhart and Bob Merzoian, with Todd Mathenia serving as Assistant Director. The production runs for three weekends today and Saturday, June 10, June 16 and 16 and June 23 and 24. '
There will also be Sunday matinees on June 11, 18 and 25. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information call 310-7046 or visit portervillebarntheater.com