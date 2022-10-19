Those old buzzards are coming again.
Ricky Roadkill wants to dine with you ast the Barn Theater will host the 15th annual Porterville Buzzard Festival on Saturday, October 22 to celebrate the yearly coming of the buzzards.
The event will be held at the Barn Theater's outside stage. The event will begin at 5 or 5:30 p.m. or so and will last to 9 or 9:30 or so.
Those attending should bring their own chairs. There will also be food, beer and wine available that can be purchased with proceeds going to support the Barn Theater's many projects. No outside food or drink will be allowed.
There's no charge for admission to the event, which will feature free bluegrass concert. The concert will feature local talent The Bluegrass Element and The 8's and of course buzzard songs will be featured.
The Bluegrass Element is a Central Valley band that plays a mix of original music, classic bluegrass and hard driving instrumentals. The four-piece band features Steve Hall, Michael McDonald, Doug Carlton and Jonathan Hall.
The group is featured in recordings with other groups such as Grass Less Traveled, Sycamore Bend and Grassfire all of which are available on must music streaming apps, including Pandora and Spotify.