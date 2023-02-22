Call it an Olympian effort.
Youth from the Barn Theater Junior Company again made their mark at the Junior Theater Festival West held this past weekend in Sacramento. Two of the company's performers, Kamlynn Newlin and Mercy Alcantar were named JTF All-Stars at the event.
In addition, Layla Matthiesen, Simonne Garyon, Bailey Mancebo and Milanna Garyon competed in the Tech Olympics at the event, a technical obstacle course in which students have to work together to perform backstage tasks as fast as they can. The four students won the competition as they posted the fastest time out of all those who competed in the event.
The awards won by the junior company this past weekend continues a streak in which the company has received national recognition at every Junior Theater Festival they've attended over the past five years.
At this past weekend's JTF, the company performed selections from The Little Mermaid Jr., a production that featured the company at the Barn Theater last year.
The company performed in front of three judges: actor Michael Wordly (The Color Purple); Music Theatre International Chief Operating Officer and Director of Edcuation and Development John Prignano; and iTheatrics associate choreographer Shay Rodgers.
The company performed for 15 minutes in front of the judges. “They did great,” said company director, Dr. Mary Shaw. “They did really well. They really exceeded my expectations as far as how well they performed.”
The judges agreed. “Barn Theater's Children's Program created a true 'Under the Sea' wourld with all their movements and moments,” Prignano said. “These students had built a strong understanding of the characters and their journey.”
“We got to see so man standouts and the entire cast was full of pride for the work they did,” Rodgers said. “I was really moved to see these students cheer on-their castmates as they received praise from the judges.
“This group was so kind, seeing the respect they had for each other embodied the spirit of educational musical theater. I can tell the creative team is crating a safe environment for their students to thrive in their craft.”
Shaw said that kind of teamwork was also shown by Matthiesen, Simonne Garyon, Bailey Mancebo and Milanna Garyon in winning the Tech Olympic competition. “It was a great opportunity for them to shine,” Shaw said.
Alcantar and Newlin were named as All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers at the event. Shaw said Alcantar and Newlin were recognized for “being able to tell the story of Little Mermaid the best.”
Newlin and Alcantar participated in a rehearsal with all the other all-stars and then they along with all the other all-stars gave a performance for the entire festival. Newlin also made it to the callback for a yet to be announced special video project that will promote musicals in schools.
Newlin was also honored as an All-Star before as she was honored as an all-star at JTF Sacramento in 2020 and as a result attended a week-long Destination Broadway Workshop in New York City.
Other past awards for the company include winning the Freddie G. Excellence in Ensemble Work award at the 2022 JTF West and 2021 JTF Texas and the 2022 Freddie G. Inspiration Award. At the 2018 JTF West, Kierstin Hall won the Freddie G Inspiration Award.
The Freddie G. Inspiration Award is given to an individual or group who touched the hearts of the judges in an inspirational way. Hall also was among a select group of students who made it to the call back for future shoots for “how to” choreography videos for soon to be released musicals.
This past weekend's JTF West featured 38 groups from 12 stats and South Korea. Shaw said her group went “above and beyond to welcome” the South Korean group.
Siblings Adam and Arielle Jacobs who both starred in Aladdin on Broadway performed the headline concert at this past weekend's event.
Other performers and panelists inclduded: Kate Anderson (Between the Lines); S.J. Armegger, iHeartRadio Broadway director; actor Cori Jaskier (Ratatouille, The TikTok Musical, TheaterWorksUSA's Charlotte's Web); Jade Jones (Disney's Beauty and the Beast); Debbie Wicks La Puma (She Persisted, Elephant); composer and music supervisor Daniel J. Mertzlufft (Ratatouille, The TikTok Musical, Breathe); actor McKenna Michael (Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer); actor Luca Padovan (Newsies, Broadway); Broadway composer and lyricist Rob Rokick (The Lightning Thief, The Percey, Jackson Musical).
Actor Evan Ruggiero (Disney's Beauty and the Beast); and Joe Serafini (High School Musical The Musical The Series.
Those who attended were able to see a New Works Showcase of perfomance selections from upcoming Broadway Junior musical presented by JTF groups and other performances featuring Broadway guests and also took part in workshops.
Barn Theater Junior Company members who atending the event were: Hall, Kamlynn Newlin, Emily Chavira, Mancebo, Abby Chappell, Alcantar, Matthiesen, Simonne Garyon, Kaye Newlin, Elizabeth Clements and Milanna Garyon.