Youth who perform in the Barn Theater will have a chance to see how they stack up on a national stage. And Barn Theater youth have a tradition of stacking up pretty well.
Students from the Barn Theater Jr. Company will perform this week at the Junior Theater Festival to be held June 25 through 27 in Sugar Land, Texas.
The Barn Theater youth will perform a 15-minute version of Disney's Frozen Junior featuring selections from the production. The students will be judged on their performance by working professionals in performing arts.
“They will be able to get feedback on how they're doing,” said Barn Theater Jr. Company Director Mary Shaw. “We're excited about it, to see how we're doing.”
The Junior Theater Festival has been called a “rousing celebration of theatre” by the New York Times. This year there will be 50 groups from 19 states at the festival. There will also be additional groups worldwide joining the festival virtually.
During the festival, strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. The city of Sugar land has hired a COVID-19 Health and Safety Consultant to make sure the festival is safe.
The Barn Theater youth will be busy at the festival. Along with their performance the youth will also participate in a music workshop, a dance workshop and an acting workshop again with working professionals in performing arts.
The workshops are designed to show students what it's like to work in performing arts. “It will be nice for them to see what it's like in the real world in performing arts,” Shaw said.
The Barn Theater youth will also see a 60-minute presentation of “The Big One-Oh! Jr.” based on the book by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford.
And the students will also be able to attend a concert performed by Michael James Scott, who portrays the Genie in the Broadway production of “Aladdin.” “It's going to be a jam-packed three days of activities and learning opportunities,” Shaw said.
The Barn Theater Jr. Company has enjoyed success at the last two Junior Theater Festivals they attended. At the 2019 Junior Theater Festival, the company won a Freddie G. Award for Excellence in Acting.
At the 2018 Junior Theater Festival Kierstin Hall won a Freddy G. Inspiration Award, given to an individual or group who touched the hearts of the judges in an inspirational way. Hall was also one of a select group of students that year who made it to the call-back for future shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be-released musicals. Hall will also be attending this year's JTF with the Barn Theater Jr. Company.
Shaw said it has been the parents who have made it possible for the Jr. company to continue through measures such as Zoom rehearsals. “The parents have all through what we've been going through the last year and a half have been amazing,” Shaw said. “Without them this program would not be possible.”
Barn Theater Jr. Company youth attending this week's JTF are: Hall, Jaydyn Drake, Kamlynn Newlin, Andrea Ortiz, Emily Chavira, Lilly Williams, Rosalyn Williams, Damarais Driver, Alyssa Levario, Kai Porter, Rio Porter, Serenity Garcia, Gracelynn Phillips and Kimoriana Cervantes.