The cast is ready to perform the reading of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” accompanied by the Harmony Magnet Academy 'Harmonix' Choir. Under the direction of Bob Merzoian performances will be presented at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, December 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19 at the Barn Theater's main stage. Cost is $5. Hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies will be available.
Barn Theater cast ready for A Christmas Carol
