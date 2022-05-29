The Military Banner ceremony at Centennial Park on Friday was an elegant and heartfelt ceremony honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces from Porterville and surrounding areas who have served their country.
Hundreds of people attended, with many sitting under the large canopies Parks and Leisure and the City Council graciously provided to shade from the sun, and under the trees in the park.
Members of the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard presented the colors, Monache Stage Band played the National Anthem, and afterward everyone said the Pledge of Allegiance.
There were beautiful red roses, white carnations bouquets and sprays decorating the gazebo, and the Monache stage band played wonderful upbeat music before the heartfelt ceremony.
City Manager John Lollis was the Master of Ceremonies for the afternoon. He welcomed State dignitaries, community leaders, local public safety officials, and members of Porterville City Council, and before the ceremony started, he said a prayer, asking protection for everyone.
Lollis spoke about the creation of Porterville’s military banner program, saying the banners are a “public expression of gratitude” that pays tribute to the courage, commitment, and heroism of individuals who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces,” at the beginning of the ceremony.
The Military Banner Program was created in 2016 for the Porterville area as a way to honor both current and past military personnel for their service to the nation and community. The program doubled the second year and has grown exponentially ever since.
There are more than 850 military banners hanging throughout Porterville, and with Friday’s ceremony 451 new banners were recognized, celebrating 338 individuals nominated in 2020 and 2021, with 113 new banners for 2022 hanging along major streets in Porterville honoring hometown heroes.
The ceremony on Friday allowed everyone to celebrate their family members’ due recognition as well.
There are banners for Veterans from World War I to those currently in active duty. There were five honorees who were held captive as prisoners of war and 29 honorees that were killed in battle.
The banners now completely surround the community.
KIA banners are raised in Veterans Park near the Vietnam War memorial, along the lighted trail, honoring 16 individuals from the Porterville community that were killed in action, from WWII to Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Lollis read the names of those killed-in-action.
A member of American Legion Post 20 played taps, while another played Echo taps. Military members saluted, with the community members hats off and hands over their hearts. It was moving, and touching. And everyone was proud.
Members of Porterville City Council Mayor Martha Flores, Vice-Mayor Kellie Carillo, and Coucilmember Lawana Tate, and City Manager Lollis read 451 of the service members names.
There’s an interactive map on the City’s website that not only shows the location of each banner, but also has years of service, branch and rank for each individual.
The ceremony was a great way to recognize all Porterville’s heroes, with a lovely ceremony at Centennial Park with banners and flags lining Main Street
“These American heroes will never be forgotten,” said Lollis, and he said each branch of the Military has their own military band march, “please stand when your’s plays.”
Veterans stood up as Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard marches played.
Flores spoke about the unwavering dedication the City has to honor the men and women who have served our country.
It was amazing to hear so many well known names, and the names of family members of friends in the long list.
American Legion Post 20 member Brian Stanley Adams said his sisters had arranged to have his and his brothers banners put up.
Liberty Lomeli, SIerra View Medical Center Board of Directors Vice Chairman, said it was great to see how the City values the service of its community members. There’s a lot of community support, said Lomeli, who served in the Navy.
“What a good job John Lollis did,” said Daniel Figueroa, Burton School District Board President., “I came because I know everyone, and recognized most of these names. My family has been here for 100 years. I’ve always been very proud of Porterville.
“I’d like to commend Allen Pundt and his continued honoring of the military. Also, thank you to the Monache Stage Band for the marvelous music.
It is fantastic the way Porterville honors their military.”
Jay Rice, BUSD Vice President, spoke about when he signed up for the Marine Corps, and said he didn’t do it for congratulations, he did it because he wanted to serve his country.
“I thank my friends, my family, and the community for all their support.”
“I am in awe of the attention and detail the City has put into the banner program,” said Eric Coyne, Rep. for Senator Melissa Hurtado, “What strikes me is that they have the interactive map on the website where you can go and see where service members served, and when. The care with which each council member gave to reading the names individually, and correcting their pronunciation if needed, to acknowledge service members and their families was walking the talk.”