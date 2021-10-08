Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere, with Porterville Fire Department therapy dog Gardner, and Bank of the Sierra executive vice president Jennifer Johnson, pose after the Porterville Fire Department and the Porterville Police Department held a safety drill on Thursday morning at Bank of the Sierra. In the safety drill simulation, five Bank of the Sierra employees remained as “victims” in the bank who had to be rescued. Porterville Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Cogburn, who's in charge of the department's operational readiness, said the drill is valuable in helping the department to be ready for emergency situations.
Banking On Safety
