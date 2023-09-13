Bank of the Sierra has donated $150,000 to the American Red Cross of Central California to purchase and equip a new emergency response vehicle.
“Bank of the Sierra is proud of our ongoing relationship with the American Red Cross of Central California, and we are excited to provide continued support of their great work in our communities,” the bank stated. “We’re Helping the Red Cross Build a New Emergency Response Vehicle!”
This state-of-the-art emergency response vehicle will replace an outdated vehicle, so the Red Cross can better help those in need.
The new ERV will allow disaster survivors to come inside the vehicle for assistance, will have Wi-Fi and will have a workspace for volunteers to meet with individuals one-on-one.
The ERV will also feature expanded serving windows and external lighting. And the ERV will be better able to handle difficult terrain and will have new safety features.
“A new, next-generation emergency response vehicle will have a tremendous and potentially life-saving impact in our region,” said Bank of the Sierra president and CEO Kevin McPhaill. “We are incredibly thankful to the Red Cross for this wonderful opportunity and their continued support in the communities we both serve. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we look forward to finding even more ways to help our communities together.”
“Without generous donations from community partners like Bank of the Sierra, this emergency response vehicle would not be available to serve our neighbors in times of emergency,” said American Red Cross regional CEO Tony Briggs. “We are immensely grateful for this support. It allows us to respond efficiently and effectively during disasters such as the recent wildfires around California and around the country.”
The Red Cross uses ERVs to deliver food and relief items. The new ERV will help the Red Cross of Central California provide essential aid in the aftermath of such disasters as wildfires and flooding.
“This uniquely outfitted vehicle enables trained volunteers to arrive at the scene fully prepared to provide food and relief supplies,” stated the Red Cross of Central California.