From August 23 through September 3, Bank of the Sierra donated 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves.
The donated backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators and other school supplies. The backpacks and supplies will help students from low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year. More than 50 percent of the students at the schools who received backpacks are on a free or reduced-price meal plan.
The following schools and organizations each received 100 backpacks with school supplies:
Fresno County — Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County and Sunnyside High School; Kern County — Foothill High School and South High School; Kings County — Avenal High School and Corcoran High School
San Luis Obispo County — Nipomo High School and Shandon High School; Santa Barbara County — Santa Barbara Junior High School and Lompoc High School; Tulare County — Farmersville High School and Lindsay High School; Ventura County — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme and Fillmore Senior High School.
The Bank also recognizes at the beginning of the new school year, many local students may need financial guidance, especially if their parents or guardians have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To further assist students from low- and moderate income households, the Bank also provided students with financial literacy tips and invited them to an online financial literacy workshop to be held September 22.
The Bank will continue to look for opportunities to help people in its communities.