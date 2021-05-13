Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Banda, a Porterville native, was named as 2019 Tulare County Employee of the Year by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday.
Banda was honored for his heroic efforts to rescue a man from a burning car following a two-vehicle crash.
“It was such an honor to receive Employee of the Year by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and such an honor for the Sheriff’s Office to nominate me for this,” Banda said. “I am beyond honored to accept this award and thank you to all of my partners who put their lives on the line every day to serve our community.”
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said he couldn’t be prouder of Banda as he risked his own life to save another man’s life.
“He put himself in very serious danger,” Boudreaux said.
On the night of December 3, 2019, Banda responded to a multiple vehicle traffic accident where both involved vehicles were on fire. At the time, it was unknown if any occupants were inside the burning vehicles. As he arrived on scene, Banda determined one unconscious/unresponsive victim remained inside a burning vehicle, slumped over the front driver’s seat as the fire began to consume the front of the cab. Though the victim showed no signs of responsiveness, Banda continued lifesaving rescue efforts by attempting to break the windows of the vehicle with his expandable baton. Ultimately, with the assistance of two good Samaritans, the window was broken, and the victim was extracted just minutes before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Because of the efforts of Banda, a life was saved.
“Without the quick actions of Deputy Banda, there is no doubt lives would have been lost. We are proud to have him as an integral part of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office,” Boudreaux said. “But because of Deputy Banda’s quick action, this was nothing short of a movie scene. And so, these are the actions of law enforcement. This should be promoted, praised and seen as heroic, nothing less than heroic.”
“Deputy Banda’s actions were heroic, and he is a testament to the quality of our County employees,” Tulare County Board chairwoman Amy Shuklian said.
Banda began his law enforcement career as an Explorer at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office when he attended Porterville High School. Later, as a student at Porterville College, he received one of the Sheriff’s Pathways Scholarships for Explorers, which helped pay for his education, sent him to the Police Academy and he was hired as Deputy Sheriff in Porterville.
Currently, Banda works at the Pixley Substation on patrol.
The 2019 and 2020 Tulare County Employees of the Year were named at Tuesday's county board meeting. The board of supervisors chooses an employee of the year on an annual basis out more than 100 nominees from 19 Tulare County departments.
IT Customer Service Manager Jeffrey Meader was chosen as the 2020 Tulare County Employee of the Year.
Banda and Meader will receive one extra week of paid vacation as employees of the year.