The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce PAC announced on Monday it has endorsed former State Assemblymember Nicole Parra to represent the 16th district, which includes Porterville, in the State Senate.
Parra is one of two prominent candidates with experience in the state legislature who's running in District 16. Current District 14 State Senator Melissa Hurtado is running in District 16. Porterville is currently in District 14 but has been placed in District 16 for the upcoming election after redistricting.
Both Hurtado and Parra are Democrats. Among other Democrats who have announced their candidacy for District 16 in Delano mayor Bryan Osorio.
Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, is also running in District 16 and has been endorsed by numerous prominent Republicans. The top two candidates will from the June 7 primary election will advance to the November general election.
As someone who has spent over 30 years advocating and working on behalf of Central Valley families, I am truly honored to receive the endorsement and support from the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce PAC,” Parra said. “The Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce represents over 1,000 membersand is an organization that represents 50-60,000 jobs in the Bakersfield area.
“In the senate I will continue to be a champion for working families and our small business owners. The Souther San Joaquin Valley feeds our nation and keeps our economy moving. Our community should have the resources and opportunities we need to live the American dream. To attain these resources and opportunities, we need elected leaders who are experienced, disciplined and effective.”
BAKPAC Chair Dana Brennan stated, “each of our endorsements reflect our confidence that these candidates have an established record of supporting our local business community and will continue to fight for a business-friendly environment. We are committed to electing candidates that can help create a strong economy here in Bakersfield and Kern County as well as fight for business at the state level.”
Bakersfield Chamber president and CEO Nick Ortiz echoed Brennan's comments about the organization's endorsements.
“We're proud to endorse these candidates for office in the 2022 primary election. Each candidate has an immense passion for our community and we're confident that each will work to ensure that citizens and businesses in Bakersfield and Kern County are well represented.”