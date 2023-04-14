On Thursday May 4, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and James
Baker will present a program titled “I Thought He Was My Ancestor: Avoiding the
Six Most Common Genealogy Mistakes.”
Researching one’s family history often relies upon trusting assumptions, family myths, people with similar names, attempts to decipher poor penmanship and other problems. Baker, a genealogist with nearly 20 years experience, will present case studies showing how to avoid these common mistakes.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street, M Street and Cross Avenue). Meetings are at 6 p.m., the first Thursday evening of each month.
There's no cost to attend, and the public is welcome. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information call (559) 685-4518 or visit www.SequoiaGenealogicalSociety.Weebly.com .
The program will be followed by a short refreshment time.