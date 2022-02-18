Editor's Note: This is another in a series of articles on all those who will be inducted into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame over the next week leading up to the induction ceremony on February 26.
One of the greatest runners in school history will be inducted into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jennifer Baker Alvarez, a 1986 Monache graduate, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony on February 26.
Jennifer was born in Porterville and raised in Porterville by her parents, Ruth and Charles Baker. She began her running career at Westfield Elementary School and continued to compete in AAU Jr. Olympic Track and Field meets during her time at Bartlett Junior High.
When at Monache High School, Jennifer ran cross country and track for all four years. Some of her achievements while running for the Marauders include seven MVP awards, eight East Yosemite League titles, six area titles and three Valley championships. She ended her high school career qualifying in two events for the state track and field meet where she placed 11th in the 3200 meters. Jennifer left Monache holding three school records in track and field — 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters.
Porterville College was the next stop for Jennifer where she competed on the cross country and track teams for both years. The 1986 PC Women’s Cross Country team won the conference championship and Jennifer was named MVP.
That team was also inducted into the PC Athletic Hall of Fame. Then Jennifer attended Cal State Bakersfield where she received her bachelor's in Liberal Studies.
Most recently, Jennifer spent 10 years (2009-2018) coaching at Porterville High School as an assistant Track and Field coach.
Jennifer lives in Porterville and has been teaching for 27 years. She currently teaches Language Arts and English Language Development at Sequoia Middle School and she says Go Hawks! She has been married to her husband, Robert, for 30 years and both of their children, Roberto and Alia, have recently received their Doctoral Degree in Physical Therapy and Master of Kinesiology with an emphasis in Sport Psychology, respectively.
Tickets continue to be on sale for the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held on Saturday, February 26 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets will be on sale through Friday, February 25.
Tickets won't be sold at the door. Any tickets purchased in 2020 will be honored at this year's event. Tickets for 2020 that weren't picked up are available at the Monache student activities office.
Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at the Monache student activities office or on the Monache website.
Happy hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Along with Baker Alvarez, the other 2022 inductees are: Heather Brown-Sandoval, 1991, volleyball, basketball, track; Curtis Alkire, 1992, cross country, wrestling, tennis; Stephanie Raymond, 1990, swimming; Jennifer Stephen Brown, 1992, volleyball, swimming; Coach Hal Hevener, 1969-2001, water polo, basketball, swimming.
In addition the 1997 Valley Championship Monache girls basketball team and their coach, Tom Fiormonti, will be inducted.