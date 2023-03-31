The Porterville College Cultural and Historic Awareness Program will present “Contemplate the Beauty of the Earth: Women and the Environmental Movement” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the Porterville College Theater.
Dr. Rebecca Baird will be giving the presentation. In the 19th and 20th centuries women were a part of the growing environmental movement in the United States. Women were among those who fought against pesticide use and chemical contamination, who sought to protect wildlife, and who worked to create and preserve national and state park lands.
Though often facing obstacles due to their gender, women challenged the status quo to safeguard the future of the planet and those who inhabit it.
Baird was born and raised in Ventura County. She has a bachelor's in History from UCLA, a master's in History from the University of Connecticut, and a Ph.D. in History from Arizona State University.
Her research interests include healthcare, the 1960s Counterculture, social activism, and women’s history. She has been teaching at Porterville College since 2013.