TCSO Deputies with the Porterville Superior Courthouse arrived at work to find the front doors of the courthouse damaged.
Deputies checked surveillance cameras and saw a woman walking near the doors around 2:45 a.m. The woman was wearing a Santa Claus hat, lit the hat on fire and then left it at the front doors, causing minimal damage.
If you know who this woman is or have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.