Seventh through 12th graders in the Burton School District will be able to return to the classroom on Tuesday, March 30.
Burton Middle School, Summit Collegiate Intermediate Academy and Summit Charter High School will again be open on Tuesday. Burton's move to reopen comes after the Porterville Unified School District set a target date of March 29 for 7th through 12th graders to return to campus.
Burton School District will use a hybrid schedule in which 7th through 12th graders will continue to participate in distance learning while also receiving in-person instruction. A parent will be held at 6 p.m. today that will cover information on schedules, safety and protocols. The link for the webinar is (www.burtonschools.org/webinar
“Burton Families,Thank you once again for all of your support through this most unprecedented and challenging time,” stated Burton district superintendent Sergio Mendoza in a letter to those in the district. “You may be aware that our region is now in the Red Tier which has presented an opportunity for our middle and high school grade students to return to a hybrid in person instruction schedule.
“This is great news for Burton, allowing us to confidently move forward with our reopening plans. Given this information from our Public Health Department, SCIA, Burton Middle School and Summit Collegiate High School will move into a Hybrid schedule effective March 30th. Our campuses are working diligently on schedules.”
Mendoza said those schedules will be distributed to school sites as early as today. “We are excited for this opportunity and will continue to build comfort and confidence around safety protocols and procedures for on-campus for students and staff.”
Mendoza stated the district will use survey responses collected recently from BMS, SCIA and SCHS to determine who will return for in-person learning as well as make contact with parents who didn't return a survey.
“Once again, we would like to thank our families and staff for your continued flexibility and grace as we continue to navigate and adjust during this unique time,” Mendoza said. “We are looking forward to welcoming our students back to campus.”