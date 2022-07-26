Burton Middle School is hosting a four day Volleyball clinic for all BMS students. The clinic is available for all students in the 7th and 8th grades, as well as 6th graders who will eventually attend BMS.
New BMS Varsity Coach Sai Keovilaysane, of the Nu Breed Volleyball club is taking charge for his first year at BMS. Keovilaysane and BMS Athletic Director Blain Smothermon gathered multiple coaches, like Job Lara of Nu Breed Volleyball and former student athletes to help run and smooth out the clinic.
The clinic focuses on the basics of volleyball was first started by Omar Lopez more than five years ago and maintained by Keovilaysane and Smothermon. The clinic also has days dedicated to a specific type of practice. Monday was passing and defensive plays, today is for practicing setting. With Wednesday being about hitting and Thursday being a final assessment, the clinic runs each day from 4 to 7 p.m. it’s hosted in the BMS Gym on north Elderwood street with seating available for parents and plenty of cool air to keep the heat at bay.
“We've been doing it for a while and it's always great to see,” Smothermon said. “Especially working with Coach Sai, he's the nicest and most dedicated guy. We worked together all last month getting ready and it's great to see the turn out.”
Nearly 50 student athletes had taken to the courts as Keovilaysane instructed them.
“Honestly we were worried after COVID, if there was going to be interest,” Smothermon said. “But it's been awesome to see just how many kids want to get out and play and practice and try and improve themselves with volleyball.
“I mean you have Coach Job and Sai taking the reins making sure everyone's got the basics; and we have six college level athletes who took some time to volunteer. Also, we have some freshmen from Summit High who used to go to Burton who also volunteered. We're just so happy to provide this place for the kids to hone their skills.
“Self esteem, team play, community building, it's important for sure and we try to focus on it. We tell them and have a little chant at the start of practice that goes 'You are better for being here. You're better for trying.' We try to keep it positive and supportive. These kids can have a good time and learn a lot from their peers as well as their coaches.”
Speaking of former Burton students, Summit High freshman Neveah Martinez was there and spoke a bit about how she felt coming back to help at her old school. “I'm super happy to be back, it's fun to say hi to all the people I used to see every day. But it's also really cool to give back and make more volleyball players. I remember doing this clinic when I was in 7thgrade and I feel it really prepared me for Volleyball in High school. It's really hard with practice ramping up, and your opponents getting better, your muscles still hurt. It's a big help to go to this clinic and have one on one assistance on my form and my play. Coach Sai and Coach Job are also really good teachers, they know so much and can really help get the fundamentals to us that make the plays; and work us pretty hard on getting them down.”
With the many student athletes continuing their practice, Coach Job took the reins to let Coach Sai share some of his thoughts. “It's been so awesome to see so many kids out in my first year at BMS. I've been working with Blain to get the program up and running this year and it's been so awesome. We really try and accommodate all levels of skill. We know how scary it can be when you're new, to see some kids with even just a few months of practice in; the gulf between you looks huge. But with some simple practicing these kids are learning that they can make these moves. They can reach those low balls now when it used to be out of reach, their form is better, and they send the ball right where they want, stuff like that. It's nice to see our community come together as well. I've been so thankful for all the volunteers that helped us out, the kids who showed up today and tomorrow and the next day. Not only is this fun but we're really giving these kids a moment to see if they want to pursue Volleyball further.” After a short interview, Coach Sai went right back to assisting and correcting the student athletes' postures and running the clinic. The whole gym perked up as his voice rang out to get their attention on the finer details of setting.
The Burton Middle School Volleyball clinic runs through Thursday the 28th, it's available to all grade 7 and 8 students from BMS who are encouraged to visit the free clinic; which will be hosted in the BMS Gym from 4pm to 7pm. For more information you can reach Burton Middle School Athletic Director Blain Smothermon at blain.smothermon@burtonschools.org.