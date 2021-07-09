It didn't matter that it was well over 100 degrees out, people stepping onto the Porterville Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon on Opening Day of the Porterville Fair were smiling and appeared happy as they rushed to the rides.
“It's fun. I missed it,” said Lorren Ensign as she filled a container with the all-you-can-drink lemonade.
Her mother agreed and said it was nice to have the fair back again.
“It's very family oriented. It's nice to be back at the fair with the kids and my niece. They are older now so this is the first time we all got (unlimited rides) wristbands because you're never too old for the fair.”
Nearby a Porterville woman was in line for wristbands for herself and eight children.
“We're using our 2019 tickets. There was a freak storm that day so the fair got canceled. Then last year COVID hit so they told us to save the tickets,” said Angel Vasquez. “I feel like this is a free trip to the fair.”
Vasquez said she braved the heat to take the eight children to the fair, her four and her best friend's four children.
“She's working so I brought all the kids,” Vasquez said. “Our plan is to hit the rides first, settle down and get a bite to eat — but not too much, and then hit the rides again.”
Their first ride was the Zombie ride.
“I didn't open my eyes once,” said 7-year old Rylee Phillipps. “I hated it.”
Other rides nearby produced screams from riders.
Yanet Saucedo and Jose Sanchez both screamed as they rode the Vertigo ride.
“I was already scared before getting on,” Saucedo said.
Others could be heard screaming as they swung through the air, high above the fairgrounds on the Kite Flyer.
Jessica and Jade Cannon stopped to pet a moving dinosaur sitting in the Dinosaur Kingdom attraction jeep with his handler.
“They didn't care that it was hot. They got home from their Day Program and said, 'It's the fair. The fair is here. We have to go.' so here we are,” said Alice Escalante, their care provider.
Levi Timmerman, 2, also spotted the dinosaur and ran ahead of his family to touch the one on display.
“He loves dinosaurs,” said his mother, Laci Goodlet. “It feels good to be back. We're burning up but having a good time with the kids.”
Julie and Jesse Nunoz said they were too hot and decided a break was necessary as they sipped on cold beers in the beer garden. Misters surrounded the area.
“It's nice. It's not what it used to be but at least it is something,” said Jesse Nunoz.
Sitting in the nearby picnic area was 5-year-old Aubrey Rodriguez with her family.
“We have come every year since she was a baby,” said her father Paul Rodriguez. “We're just getting a little breather. It's nice to have everything open and back up to normal.”
Kelly Latham, a Butler Amusements worker said she loved seeing the smiles on everyone's faces.
“We are so thrilled to be back. We're so happy,” she said. “I'm doing what I love. In the past, before COVID, I would ask the kids to blow on the duck but now we can't do that so I (pretend to) sprinkle magic dust and I do a little dance and interact with the kids and parents love it. The kids and the parents are happy.”
Latham worked at one of the games where children pulled up rubber duckies floating in water.
“You can't lose. Pull up a duck and get a prize,” she said. “I love it because you can call out to parents of little ones – one year olds – over and they are ready to win their first prize ever and I get to be a part of it every day.”
Porterville Fair manager Susie Godfrey said the fair was going better than they expected.
“All of our pre-sale (unlimited ride) wristbands sold out,” she said on Thursday afternoon. “We're pleasantly surprised. We had 2,900 of them and all sold in advance. Normally we have more out there.”
Godfrey said Butler Amusements has had sold-out crowds at other fairs and had to turn people away in Santa Barbara.
“People want to get out. They are ready,” Godfrey said. “Kids are so happy to be here. You can see it in their faces.”
One child in the “Kiddie Land” didn't appear too happy as she watched her siblings fly across the sky in Jumbo the elephant, and later as they appeared to skid across waves on a waverunner.
“She has a broken arm and can't get on anything. We asked but they won't let her,” said her mother, Sandra Iglesias.
Gazzleen Iglesias watched Diamond, 8, and twins Ivory and Romeo, 6, having fun.
“But it's nice,” their mom said. “They've been excited for two days. It's all they talked about.”
The Porterville Fair runs from 4 to midnight today and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 2 to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the fairgrounds is $5 and parking is $5.
Tickets for the fair sold two years ago will be honored. Call 559-781-6582 with any questions.
The Porterville Fairgrounds are located at 2700 Teapot Dome Ave. in Porterville.